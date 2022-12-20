Titan students collaborate on holiday mugs

An in-school fundraising project at Papillion La Vista South High School combined the talents of special education and digital arts students in creating distinctive coffee mugs for the holidays.

Lauren Schriner, a physical education and special education teacher at South High, oversees Titan Brew. For nearly a decade, the vocational arts program instructs in all-aspects of working in a business, in this case a coffee shop.

Schriner said that, like any other business, Titan Brew has been hit by inflation and looks for ways to fundraise for the program. Staff members came up with the idea of holiday mugs to sell to staff and students.

In looking for ways to mesh and collaborate with other classes, Schriner approached Kelli Knox and her graphic arts students. Knox’s class created five designs for the mugs that were colored by the Titan Brew team.

“We really try to get other departments in and use the strengths that they have to benefit us. I think those students in the class really enjoyed making something for the students with disabilities in our school,” Knox said.

The first batch of 50 mugs sold out quickly, necessitating a second order.

“I found more students have noticed how cool it is and have told their friends,” Knox said.