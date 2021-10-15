Traffic signals going in at 108th Street and Platteview Road

Work is expected to take four to six weeks. Both roads will remain open throughout the project, however, temporary lane closures will be in place during daylight hours. Shoulder restrictions also will be in place.

Crews are currently conducting traffic counts to determine whether the intersection meets the requirements for an active traffic signal. The county is installing the poles before the traffic study is complete as a proactive measure. By having the poles in place, the signal will be ready for use when the engineering requirements are met. Additional traffic counts may be required before the signal is activated.