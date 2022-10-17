Truck Center Companies signs partnership with U.S. Army program

The U.S. Army and Papillion-based Truck Center Companies recently signed a partnership agreement to become part of the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success program.

The PaYS program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local institutes, according to the program's website. PaYS guarantees soldiers five job interviews and possible employment after their service in any component of the U.S. Army.

Trey Mytty, president and CEO of Truck Center Companies, said his company — along with its more than 1,100 employees across four states — were excited to join the partnership.

"An interesting fact about Truck Center Companies is that 25% of our staff are current or former military," Mytty said. "That's something that we're very proud of."

Mytty said military service provides people with work experience, work ethic, integrity and job skills, and that the company's Sarpy County training center can enhance those skills.

"The goal is to bring some people in that have the work ethic and the desire and provide them an opportunity for training and to continue to get better and have some career advancement opportunities," he said.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the Nebraska National Guard members drove 150,000 miles during the pandemic response, delivering 3.7 million gloves, 2.4 million masks and face shields, 620,000 gowns and 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

"When the people of Nebraska needed them, the National Guard was there," Ricketts said.

"What we see here is a way to be able to say thank you to our military members, who sacrificed so much for us."

Rep. Don Bacon noted that the nation has a shortage of 70,000 truck drivers, making the PaYS program a win-win for exiting service members and an industry in need of workers.

"For this country to work, we've got to have a strong trucking industry, and we've got to fill that shortage to make this right," Bacon said.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard, signed the agreement with Mytty on behalf of the U.S. Army.

"If you think about today's competition for talent, we need to find ways to double down, and that's exactly what's happening today," Bohac said. "That's a win win for all of us, as we looked for the talent we needed to get to address the labor shortage here in Nebraska."

The Aug. 30 ceremony, held at Truck Center Companies' campus just east of Highway 50 on Cornhusker Road, also included the enlistment Private Vu Dinh, 22, of Lincoln. Bohac administered the oath of enlistment to Dinh, who enlisted as a combat medic specialist.

Find more information on PaYS at armypays.com. Find a list of PaYS partners in Nebraska at tinyurl.com/paysne.