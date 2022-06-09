Two young readers hit 1,000 book goal

PAPILLION — Two local readers have completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge.

They will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and a certificate for their accomplishments.

Arthur Zach is 2 years old and a homeschool student. Arthur’s favorite books include tomes about dinosaurs, Daniel Tiger books and the I Spy series.

Emma Warehime is 3 years old and currently enjoying day care. Emma reads anything she can get her hands on, but current repeats are “Madeline” and “Princess in Black.”

By sheer coincidence, Emma is the daughter of Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the Sump Memorial Library. Kelly launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in 2001. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

