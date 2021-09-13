 Skip to main content
Two young readers hit 1,000 book goal
Two young readers have completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. They will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and certificate for their accomplishments.

Xavi Peralta is 5 years old and will attend Rumsey Station Elementary. Peralta’s favorites include dinosaur books, Mickey Mouse and animal books.

Kate Haffke is 2 years old, and has not decided on where she will matriculate. Haffke enjoys the classics like Snow White and Cinderella, as well as dinosaur books.

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

