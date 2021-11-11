(Update) Man cited for concealed gun at PLCS board meeting

PAPILLION -- A 42-year-old Papillion man was detained and cited for carrying a concealed weapon into the Monday, Nov. 8 meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education meeting.

Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted said two citations were issued to Edward J. Weniger of Papillion, who was released. The investigation is active, and has been referred to the Sarpy County Attorney’s office. The incident took place following the adjournment of the board’s bi-weekly meeting.

Weniger is a frequent attendee of Papillion City Council meetings.

Whitted said a Papillion Police officer, who was on-hand, suspected Weniger might be armed. Upon investigation, it was determined Weniger had a loaded weapon. As a precaution, police cleared the Central Office building.

Though Weniger has a concealed handgun permit, it is a violation of Nebraska Revised Statute 69-2441 to carry a weapon into “any meeting of the governing body of a county, public school district, municipality, or other political subdivision.”

Additionally, Weniger failed to disclose to the officer that he had a weapon, which is prohibited under state statute 69-2440.