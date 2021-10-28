US Quidditch tournament returns to Papillion Landing

PAPILLION – US Quidditch (USQ) will host its Midwest Regional Championship this Saturday, Oct. 30 at Papillion Landing.

Based on the sport from the Harry Potter book and movie series, the real-life version of Quidditch is a mixed gender, full contact sport that includes elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag — all while players keep brooms between their legs.

In partnership with Sarpy County Tourism, the tournament will bring five collegiate teams to the Landing: Creighton Quidditch, the Creighton JV team Blue Jay Quidditch, Kansas Quidditch, Mizzou Club Quidditch and University of Northern Colorado.

During the one-day tournament, the teams will initially participate in a single round robin format. After the first set of games is complete, the top two teams will both qualify for the 2022 US Quidditch Cup, and will compete in a championship game to determine the collegiate regional champion.

The remaining three teams will compete in a separate bracket to determine the third collegiate team to qualify for the 2022 US Quidditch Cup. Creighton Quidditch is the current favorite for the championship, following an undefeated season.