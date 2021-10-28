US Quidditch tournament returns to Papillion Landing

PAPILLION – US Quidditch (USQ) will host its Midwest Regional Championship this Saturday, Oct. 30 at Papillion Landing.
Based on the sport from the Harry Potter book and movie series, the real-life version of Quidditch is a mixed gender, full contact sport that includes elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag — all while players keep brooms between their legs.
In partnership with Sarpy County Tourism, the tournament will bring five collegiate teams to the Landing: Creighton Quidditch, the Creighton JV team Blue Jay Quidditch, Kansas Quidditch, Mizzou Club Quidditch and University of Northern Colorado.
During the one-day tournament, the teams will initially participate in a single round robin format. After the first set of games is complete, the top two teams will both qualify for the 2022 US Quidditch Cup, and will compete in a championship game to determine the collegiate regional champion.
The remaining three teams will compete in a separate bracket to determine the third collegiate team to qualify for the 2022 US Quidditch Cup. Creighton Quidditch is the current favorite for the championship, following an undefeated season.
“We’re delighted to host the USQ tournament for the second time and raise awareness of this sport in the Omaha community,” said Fred Uhe, tourism director at Sarpy County Tourism. “Quidditch is a unique and fun sport that is sure to entertain spectators of all ages.”
Admission to the tournament is free and open to the public, though money raised through donations will help USQ’s mission to advance the sport by organizing events and programs that build community and empower all genders to compete together.
This year’s US Quidditch regionals will feature a vendor and exhibition hall, filled with animals, vendors, and activities to supplement the Quidditch experience.
Owls from Fontanelle Forest will be on-hand from noon to 1 p.m., as well as Dogwarts Corgis with the The Omaha Corgi Crew. Other vendors include the Tea Smith, Iowa Henna, Tank Zombie Studios, The Book Nook, Enchanted Ignis, Fox Fairy Creations, Three Willows and The Imaginarium.
The Papillion Taco Guy will be serving up food and beverages for those in attendance