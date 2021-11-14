Veterans recognized by Sarpy County

Ellis recently became a knight of the Legion of Honor, an honor given to him by the French government, for his dedicated service to protecting France during World War II. He is a founding member of the American Air Museum in Britain and served as the Grand Marshal for the 17th annual Sarpy County Defenders of Freedom Veterans Day Parade in Bellevue.

Colonel Ellis gently rebuffed Commissioner Mixan’s statement that he was member of the “Greatest Generation.”

“I can only say that my parents, our parents, were the members of the greatest generation. They not only lived the hardship during World War II, but sent their kids -- four boys in my family -- off to war,” Ellis said. “Luckily, we came back. But a lot of us didn’t.”

--Commissioner Jim Warren (District 5) recognized Tim Gilligan, who served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. Gilligan has been an active member of the Gretna American Legion since 1971, and he served as Post Commander from 1974 to 1976. He has been the Honor Guard director for military funders for 25 years. Gilligan founded the Gretna Days Parade and served as the event’s chair for more than 30 years. He served 10 years on the Planning Commission and four years as Gretna’s mayor.