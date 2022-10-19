VOLLEYBALL: Titans advance to Metro Championship, Monarchs fall in semifinals

Papillion-La Vista South advanced to the Metro Championship with a sweep of Gretna, while Papillion-La Vista fell in four to Omaha Westside in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Papio South def. Gretna in three sets (25-13, 25-11, 27-25)

The Titans came out firing, winning sets one (25-13) and two (25-11) comfortably. Head coach Katie Tarman thought the Dragons performance in their last matchup, a sweep in which the Titans went on a 25-2 run, “wasn’t characteristic” of Gretna volleyball. However, that recent match did provide Papio South with a game plan.

“We had a game plan with them,” Tarman said. “It helps to play but it also kind of made it a little nerve wracking because we knew that they're gonna come out for us. They're not gonna play the same way. They're a very good team, very well coached.”

Tarman added that the Titans needed to make sure they were on the same page, and said they responded well, “to begin the match, at least.”

In the third set, Gretna battled and went the distance, but the Titans were able to pull out a 27-25 win.

Senior Stella Adeyemi led the team with 13 kills, while juniors Lauren Medeck and Morgan Bode combined for 20 and two blocks. Senior Kenzie Dyrstad added four aces, including the match-winner, and junior Sydney Horn and sophomore Charlee Solomon added four and five kills, respectively.

Papio South was without starter Shealie Wiebers, who is in concussion protocol after a car accident over the weekend. Tarman said she hopes the senior hitter will be back by the state tournament

Tarman said the players responded to her message that they need to “realize the potential” they have, but hoped more would come directly from the players.

“At this point in the season, it should be from the players,” Tarman said. “I truly believe that when they have that influence, that they can run their team a lot better than me screaming at them. But sometimes they need a little kick in the butt from me.”

When asked, Papio-Westside hadn’t started, and Tarman said playing either team would be fun as the Monarchs and Warriors are both high-energy teams.

“We've put forth our best effort, we come up with the best game plan we can for each team, and but our main focus is if we stay energized, if we stay disciplined, I think that our ability to max out puts us in a very good spot against either one of those teams,” Tarman said.

Westside won in four sets, setting up a rematch of a Papio South five-set win in a battle at home on senior night, Sept. 20.

Westside def. Papillion-La Vista in four sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20)

In the Monarchs four-set loss, Warriors senior outside hitters Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Samatha Laird were “almost unstoppable.”

“Westside’s obviously a really great team. We made some adjustments early on but they have really strong outside hitters, and they're almost unstoppable at times,” Papio head coach Priscilla Petersen said.

Ndam-Simpson finished with 24 kills, and Laird added 22 as the Warriors cruised in the first set and nearly rallied to win the second.

“They’re smart hitters on it’s power, it's just being smart with their placement so again, gotta give it to them. They're really smart hitters and made our defense work tonight” Petersen said.

The Monarchs made the adjustments they could to their block, but lost the final two sets to fall a game short of the Metro Championship.

Now moving into districts, Petersen addressed the Monarchs and told them this loss “does not define them.”

“I told our team, this does not define the rest of our season,” Petersen said. “We just need to work on a few things. Come back and practice, get better each time we practice and I think we're gonna finish the season strong. So I'm confident in that.”

District play will begin on Monday, Oct. 24.