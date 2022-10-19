VOLLEYBALL: Titans advance to Metro Championship, Monarchs fall in semifinals

Papillion-La Vista South celebrates a kill by junior Sydney Horn (No. 1) during their sweep of Gretna in the Metro semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Papio junior Lauren Burden attempts to block a shot during the Monarchs' four-set loss to Omaha Westside in the Metro semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Papio senior Anna Sis (right, No. 2) and Morgan Glaser (No. 4) both attempt to return a shot as Lauren Burden watches during the Monarchs' four-set loss to Omaha Westside in the Metro semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Monarch junior Reagan Hickey (front) and Mia Tvrdy attempt to block a Warriors shot during Papio's four-set loss to Westside on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Papillion-La Vista South advanced to the Metro Championship with a sweep of Gretna, while Papillion-La Vista fell in four to Omaha Westside in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Papio South def. Gretna in three sets (25-13, 25-11, 27-25)
The Titans came out firing, winning sets one (25-13) and two (25-11) comfortably. Head coach Katie Tarman thought the Dragons performance in their last matchup, a sweep in which the Titans went on a 25-2 run, “wasn’t characteristic” of Gretna volleyball. However, that recent match did provide Papio South with a game plan.
“We had a game plan with them,” Tarman said. “It helps to play but it also kind of made it a little nerve wracking because we knew that they're gonna come out for us. They're not gonna play the same way. They're a very good team, very well coached.”
Tarman added that the Titans needed to make sure they were on the same page, and said they responded well, “to begin the match, at least.”
In the third set, Gretna battled and went the distance, but the Titans were able to pull out a 27-25 win.
Senior Stella Adeyemi led the team with 13 kills, while juniors Lauren Medeck and Morgan Bode combined for 20 and two blocks. Senior Kenzie Dyrstad added four aces, including the match-winner, and junior Sydney Horn and sophomore Charlee Solomon added four and five kills, respectively.
Papio South was without starter Shealie Wiebers, who is in concussion protocol after a car accident over the weekend. Tarman said she hopes the senior hitter will be back by the state tournament
Tarman said the players responded to her message that they need to “realize the potential” they have, but hoped more would come directly from the players.
“At this point in the season, it should be from the players,” Tarman said. “I truly believe that when they have that influence, that they can run their team a lot better than me screaming at them. But sometimes they need a little kick in the butt from me.”
When asked, Papio-Westside hadn’t started, and Tarman said playing either team would be fun as the Monarchs and Warriors are both high-energy teams.
“We've put forth our best effort, we come up with the best game plan we can for each team, and but our main focus is if we stay energized, if we stay disciplined, I think that our ability to max out puts us in a very good spot against either one of those teams,” Tarman said.
Westside won in four sets, setting up a rematch of a Papio South five-set win in a battle at home on senior night, Sept. 20.
Papillion La-Vista South celebrates during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi (right) receives a serve while fellow senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle, No. 5) and junior Lauren Medeck look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South volleyball seniors (from left: Kenzie Dyrstad, Shealie Wiebers, Stella Adeyemi, Ava Greene and Olivia Brodersen) before their five-set win over Omaha Westside on senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papillion La-Vista South celebrates during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papio South huddles during a timeout during their two-set win over Millard South on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck (middle) and senior Stella Adeyemi (right) wait for the serve from Millard South during the Titans' two-set win on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Kenzie Drystad, senior volleyball player at Papillon-La Vista South prepares for a Millard West offense on Tuesday, Aug. 30
Papillion-La Vista South volleyball players go up to block their Millard West opponent on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Titan volleyball player Ava Greene goes for the spike on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Millard West. Papio South won the match 3-0.
Titan volleyball player Stella Adeyemi leaps in to the air on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Millard West.
Papio South celebrates on Tuesday, Aug. 30, after sweeping Millard 3-0, and avenging the Titans’ only loss of the season.
Papillion La-Vista South's volleyball team celebrates their 3-0 win against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30
Papillion La-Vista South's Kami Dyrstad (9) serves the ball during the third set of the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Kenzie Dyrstad (5) bumps the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's head coach Katie Tarman reacts to an ace point by her team against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Stella Adeyemi (7) spikes the ball in the second set during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Ava Greene (6) spikes the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Stella Adeyemi (7) serves the ball during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Kyla Dyrstad (left) and Kenzie Dyrstad (right) prepare to receive the serve during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Charlee Solomon (10) sets the ball for Ava Greene (6) during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South’s Kyla Dystad (2) watches as her little sister Kami Dyrstad (9) pass the ball to her big sister Kenzie Dyrstad (5) during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Kyla Dystad (2) attempts hit the ball over the net during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's Charlie Solomon holds up one finger after winning the second set during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papillion La-Vista South's head coach, Katie Tarman, speaks to her team during the match against Millard West on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi (right) receives a serve while fellow senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle, No. 5) and junior Lauren Medeck look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Stella Adeyemi (middle) elevates for a kill while teammates look on during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South huddles during the first set of their senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South head coach Katie Tarman during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Kenzie Dyrstad prepares to serve during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck (middle) sends a shot over the net during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck serves during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Kate Ligon (left, No. 15) and Shealie Wiebers attempt to block an attack during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Morgan Bode (No. 8) sets during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Olivia Brodersen prepares to serve during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South's student section watches the action as Kenzie Dyrstad serves in the first set during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South players stand as the students wave phone flashlights during player introductions before the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Stella Adeyemi (No. 7 left) and junior Kate Ligon (right) go up for a block during the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South seniors Ava Greene (No. 6, left) and Shealie Wiebers go up for a block in the Titans' senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South volleyball seniors (from left: Kenzie Dyrstad, Shealie Wiebers, Stella Adeyemi, Ava Greene and Olivia Brodersen) before their five-set win over Omaha Westside on senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South celebrates their five-set win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South freshman Kami Dyrstad serves during the Titans’ senior night win against Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South senior Kenzie Dyrstad (middle) with her parents Beth (left) and Corey on the Titans' senior night, Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Dyrstad sisters (from left: freshman Kami, senior Kenzie and junior Kyla) during the Titans’ senior night win over Omaha Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Papio South junior Lauren Medeck (No. 12) sends a shot over the net during the Titans' four-set win at Papio on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Papio South celebrates winning the third set during their four-set win at crosstown rivals Papio on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Westside def. Papillion-La Vista in four sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20)
In the Monarchs four-set loss, Warriors senior outside hitters Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Samatha Laird were “almost unstoppable.”
“Westside’s obviously a really great team. We made some adjustments early on but they have really strong outside hitters, and they're almost unstoppable at times,” Papio head coach Priscilla Petersen said.
Ndam-Simpson finished with 24 kills, and Laird added 22 as the Warriors cruised in the first set and nearly rallied to win the second.
“They’re smart hitters on it’s power, it's just being smart with their placement so again, gotta give it to them. They're really smart hitters and made our defense work tonight” Petersen said.
The Monarchs made the adjustments they could to their block, but lost the final two sets to fall a game short of the Metro Championship.
Now moving into districts, Petersen addressed the Monarchs and told them this loss “does not define them.”
“I told our team, this does not define the rest of our season,” Petersen said. “We just need to work on a few things. Come back and practice, get better each time we practice and I think we're gonna finish the season strong. So I'm confident in that.”
District play will begin on Monday, Oct. 24.
The Monarchs huddle during their win over Waverly on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Papio senior Anna Sis (right, No. 2) and Morgan Glaser (No. 4) both attempt to return a shot as Lauren Burden watches during the Monarchs' four-set loss to Omaha Westside in the Metro semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.