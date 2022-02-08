Volunteers Assisting Seniors to offer New to Medicare classes in Sarpy County

Seniors in Sarpy County will soon have a resource at their disposal to help navigate Medicare.

The Volunteers Assisting Seniors organization will host a series of free workshops.

The workshops will be held on April 12, May 10, June 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Christian Church North Building, 10100 Cedar Island Drive in Bellevue.

The workshops aim to explain Medicare, to help seniors make informed decisions about their Medicare options.

Mike Carsey is on the board of directors for Volunteers Assisting Seniors and said the workshops are in high demand. Medicare can be complicated at times, he said, and each individual situation calls for a different plan of action.

He said the high demand for the workshops comes from Medicare being complicated at times.

“We try and guide people through the process and then hopefully they’ll seek out individual counseling so that we can design a plan specific to their particular needs,” Carsey said.

He said Volunteers Assisting Seniors is a unbiased place where people can come get help for free.

“We’re just here to help them go over the information and provide information,” Carsey said. “Hopefully they can make the best decision available for their particular set of circumstances.”

Due to limited space, advanced registration is required to attend the Medicare workshops.

Volunteers Assisting Seniors’ target audience are seniors within two to three months of their 65th birthday or seniors who have worked after age 65 and have employer group health insurance which is ending due to retirement.

Those interested can register by calling 402-444-6617 or online at vas-nebraska.org.

