Volunteers needed for Wreaths Across America

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion to remember and honor veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of every veteran aloud.

This year’s ceremony has been shortened due to forecasted weather conditions. Family members with a loved one laid to rest will place their wreaths first. Children with their guardians will lay wreaths after the family members, then the public will be given a wreath to be laid on a gravesite.

Nearly 3,000 service members are interred at the cemetery, and every headstone will receive a wreath.

National Wreaths Across America Day coordinates ceremonies with Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

To volunteer, contact Mary Blodgett at 402.980.1263 to have your name placed on a list. Parking will be available at the cemetery.

Volunteers are also needed for the Retiring of the Wreaths on Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon, and there is no need to sign up.

To donate, send a check made out to Wreaths Across America c/o Mary Blodgett, 21768 Poppleton Ave. Elkhorn, NE 68022. All donations are tax deductible and you will receive an acknowledgement.