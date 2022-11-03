Voters will head to polls Tuesday for general election

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in a variety of local, state and federal races.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington told the Bellevue Leader she is predicting a voter turnout of around 60%.

So far, half of more than 15,000 early voting ballots mailed out have been returned to the election office, Ethington said.

Early voting ballots must be returned to the commission or a ballot drop box — in the return envelope with the voter’s signature — no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Sarpy County operates six drop boxes. Find the locations at bit.ly/SarpyDropBox.

In addition, voting at the election office is offered until Election Day during normal business hours, with extended hours through 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all voters that are in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, Ethington said.

Voters whose polling place is usually Rumsey Station Elementary School, 110 Eagle Ridge Drive in Papillion, will be moved to a temporary polling site for the general election due to construction at the school. The new polling site is Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene, 6909 Cornhusker Road in Papillion.

Voters who have moved within the county but who failed to update their registration can still vote. They should visit their new precinct to vote using a provisional ballot. Find your polling site at maps.sarpy.com/election/epp.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Election Commission at 402-593-2167. Find the Leader’s election guide at tinyurl.com/sarpyelection.