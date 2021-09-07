Walnut Creek dedicates new learning garden

First, a seed is planted.

“This started in the principal’s office, because as you know, the principal’s office is not a bad place to be. It’s a good place to come,” said Walnut Creek Elementary School Principal Jaime Bizal at a dedication event Sept. 1.

“I had a second grade student come in and say ‘Mrs. Bizal, I think we really need a school garden!’ And he proceeded to tell me all of the ways that we could benefit from a school garden. ‘We could learn about life cycles and food chains, and pick vegetables and herbs, and maybe cook with them, too.’

“He had all of these wonderful ideas. He was very persuasive. I think his teacher had been working with him on persuasive writing. His name is Chance Baber. So I said to him ‘Chance, we do need a garden. I think that is a great idea.’”

Little did he know, she continued, Walnut Creek had already written a grant application to the Captain Planet Foundation for a learning garden. Yes, that Captain Planet, the eco-warrior hero of Ted Turner’s TBS network in the early 1990s.

“As luck would have it, the very next day, we found that we were selected to become the first and only school in the state of Nebraska to receive a grant from Project Learning Garden,” Bizal said.