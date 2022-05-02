Walters is a candidate for PLCS board

PAPILLION -- Santha Anne Walters of Papillion has announced candidacy for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

Walters is currently a technology curriculum integration specialist for the Gretna Public Schools.

“I partner with the teachers and staff to integrate and innovate technology solutions in the high school curriculum,” Walters said. “I love promoting technology in the classroom and believe computer literacy is as important to this generation as reading literacy was to previous generations.”

With 26 years of teaching and education experience, ranging from grade school through college, Walters has been certified to teach in Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia and Nebraska. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama, with a bachelor’s degree in Russian language and literature and a master’s degree in secondary English education.

“My first motivation for running is that I bring immense experience to this job both from within the classroom and as a parent of three kids,” Walter said. “My oldest graduated from Papillion La-Vista High School and my youngest will hopefully do the same. I have experienced issues within the system as a parent and a teacher. So, now it’s time to put that experience to work for the benefit of my community.”

Guided by her father’s words that “Americans don’t pledge allegiance to a person, Americans pledge allegiance to the constitution of the United States of America," Walters said she is committed to the founding principles of the nation’s democracy.

“Every morning when I say the pledge at my school, I try to make sure I speak it loud and repeat ‘…with liberty and justice for all’,” she said. “Every single student deserves the right to liberty and justice -- all students.”

Having gone through the pandemic in a building of 1,600 students and staff has made Walters an even stronger advocate for the financial and emotional support of Nebraska’s schoolteachers, she said.

“For years, folks have tried to pin all of society’s problems on teachers,” Walters said. “This is ineffective and counterproductive. I would like to spearhead an initiative in Papillion to retain and promote talented teachers from within the district. Other districts have done ‘leadership academies’ for teachers looking to have greater engagement with the district. I think this would greatly benefit us.”

In the May 10 primary, Walters will face incumbents Brian Lodes, Fred H. Tafoya and SuAnn Witt, and fellow challengers Elizabeth Butler, Patricia Conway-Boyd, Loan Eby, Brittany Holtmeyer and Whitley Red.

Voters can select up to three candidates, with six moving on to the Nov. 8 general election.

For more information, check on-line at SanthaforSchools.org.

