Wayne State Football announces Sarpy County recruits during Signing Day

On Feb. 2, the Wayne State College football program announced the addition of 24 student athletes, including four players from Sarpy County, who will join the Wildcat program in the fall of 2022.

The national signing day class comes from six states, including Nebraska (13), Florida (4), Illinois (2), Iowa (2), Texas (2) and California (1). There were 14 signings on offense with five offensive linemen, four wide receivers, three running backs, one quarterback and one tight end. The 10 defensive recruits include six defensive backs and four defensive linemen.

They include:

Brayden Chaney -- Defensive Back/Kick Returner – 6’1”, 180 lbs. -- from Omaha and attends Gretna High School.

Chaney is a starter in both football and baseball. He had 50 tackles with three interceptions on defense, and had 15 catches for 315 yards and seven touchdowns. Chaney also averaged 54 yards on just seven kickoff returns for 379 yards, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown while helping Gretna to a 12-1 record and Class A state title.

He was named to the 1,000 Yard Guy’s Class A All-State football team, and selected to the 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl North Roster.

Jake Lukis -- Defensive Line -- 6’1”, 240 lbs. -- from Gretna and attends Gretna High School.

A three-year starter in football, two-year in wrestling and one in baseball, Lukis earned All-Metro Conference honors as a senior last fall, helping Gretna to 12-1 record and Class A state title. He is credited with 49 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while also earning Class A All-State honorable mention in his senior year. During his junior season, Lukis recorded 34 tackles and two forced fumbles in six games played.

Alec Blevins -- Offensive Line -- 6’6”, 250 lbs. -- from Bellevue and attends Papillion La Vista High School.

Blevins was a two-year starter in football. He earned All-Metro Conference honors and was Class A honorable mention All-State during his senior season. Blevins led PLHS in pancakes as a junior (32) and senior (49). He was a Class A honorable mention All-State selection as a junior and helped team reach Class A playoffs both seasons.

Spencer Smith -- Offensive Line -- 6’7”, 240 lbs. -- from La Vista and attends Papillion La Vista High School.

Smith is a three-sport athlete at Papillion La Vista, competing in football, basketball and track and field. He had three sacks, seven and a half tackles for loss, and 18 tackles during senior season. Smith helped the team reach the Class A state playoffs for the last two seasons.

Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II school, and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The team finished the 2021 season with a 7-4 record and fourth place finish in the NSIC South Division with a 3-3 league mark. It was the first seven-win season for the Wildcat program in 10 years.