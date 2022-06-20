Wild Willy's continues expansion with new Council Bluffs store

A business started in a roadside hut in Springfield has grown to operate the largest indoor fireworks store in Iowa, along with dozens of other local retail outlets.

Wild Willy’s Fireworks opened its second location in Council Bluffs June 1. Iowa law allows retailers in permanent structures to have a longer sales season than those from tents or other temporary structures.

Dan Williams, owner of Wild Willy’s, said the 11,000-square-foot facility at 4101 S. Ninth St. offers a wider selection and a more pleasant shopping experience for Iowa residents.

“The indoor stores obviously have shopping carts, air conditioning, weather doesn’t affect us," Williams said. "People can come in and shop with no obstructions.”

Williams said the indoor center carries about twice the variety as the tents. The new store sits along a thoroughfare that connects into Omaha and western Pottawattamie County.

With the changes in rules in recent years, those looking for top-shelf fireworks no longer need to flout the law prohibiting the transportation of fireworks across state lines by making a trip to Missouri, risking the confiscation of their merchandise.

“Everything Missouri has, we now have,” Williams said. “We have our business as wholesale, so we sell all over the country.”

The success of the store at 2659 W. Broadway in northern Council Bluffs prompted the company’s latest investment in the community, erecting a new building along Veterans Memorial Highway, as Wild Willy’s continues to expand its footprint locally.

“Broadway was a great success for us last year,” Williams said. “It was just too small, and we literally couldn’t handle all of the traffic in there, because it was an old convenience store.”

Television screens show what the various “cakes” — multi-shot preloaded aerial fireworks that use a single fuse to light connected tubes — look like, and customers can use QR codes to pull up videos of specific merchandise on the shelves.

Williams said the company’s stores sit idle during the offseason, but that they take a couple months to prepare before the summer and winter seasons, so there’s not much point in emptying the spaces only to need to fill them again later.

That time instead is spent developing new items for the following season. Williams makes trips to China and works directly with factories to import exclusive fireworks that are sold under the Flashing Fireworks brand.

“Every one of these items you see is designed from the ground up,” Williams said. “We do all of these designs in house, every single one of them.”

That love for fireworks is what pushed Williams into opening Wild Willy’s in 2008. He said he was an enthusiast who was buying his own wholesale fireworks.

“My wife said, if you love doing this so much, why don’t you just open up a firework stand and support your habit?” he said. “So my wife and I opened our first stand in a little Quonset in Springfield, (Nebraska).”

That first year went really well, and Williams expanded by cherry-picking the best product from different suppliers. After a few years, he made his first trip to China and began to build a house brand for Wild Willy’s that’s evolved to more than 400 products, many of which are aimed at fellow fireworks enthusiasts.

“I wanted to create great product for people who were looking for great product,” Williams said.

That roadside hut has grown into a 70,000-square-foot superstore along Highway 50 in Springfield, Nebraska, and the company also operates a retail center in Nebraska City along with about 70 temporary stores across the metropolitan area.

Wild Willy’s works with a lot of church and school groups, Williams said, so it avoids any excessively dark, crude or sexualized imagery on its products, which carry names like “Blue Diamonds” and “Awesomesauce.”

Customers who aren’t sure what they want should start by setting a budget, Williams said. Some people might spend $200 for a family or block show, while others will drop thousands — it’s all relative to what people feel comfortable spending. Williams said those looking for a deal can find buy-one, get-four-free deals under special blue signs in the stores.

“We don’t do blowout sales on the Fourth, we don’t do any of that gimmicky stuff,” he said. “If you want product, we’re open right now.”

This year, small novelties like tanks or snappers, are in short supply because they’re more labor-intensive for factories to create, Williams said. There’s plenty available now, but that may not be the case closer to Independence Day.

Firework sales begin Saturday in Nebraska. Wild Willy's Springfield superstore at 750 Park Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Independence Day.

In Papillion, Springfield, sanitary and improvement districts, and unincorporated Sarpy County, fireworks may only be discharged starting June 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and until midnight on July 4. La Vista limits fireworks from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. starting June 25, with an extension to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

