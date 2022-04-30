Witt runs for PLCS reelection

PAPILLION -- SuAnn Witt, a one-term Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education member, has announced she is seeking reelection.

Witt has served on the PLCS board since 2019. She has previously been a member of the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Nebraska Digital Learning Association and board director of the Nebraska Education Technology Association.

A graduate of Omaha’s College of Saint Mary, Witt earned a Bachelor of Science in business leadership and a master’s degree in organizational leadership.

“My career has been in education, not as a teacher, but in supportive and administrative roles,” Witt said in campaign materials.

“At the Nebraska Department of Education, as a voice for Nebraska, I worked with local, state, and national entities supporting and advancing the needs of public K through 12 education as a lead evaluator for school accreditation, I served on over a dozen teams providing feedback on standards and best practices for school and district-level reviews,” she said.

In addition to 13 years with the state education department, Witt spent more than 35 years at Omaha Public Schools in a variety of positions.

“I believe in public education and the value a well-educated population brings to its community,” she said.

Witt said the key issues in this campaign include the management of resources to meet the needs of an expanding community, with an emphasis on student equity and diversity.

“Equity calls for understanding the unique challenges faced by individual students and providing additional structures that help them overcome those barriers,” she said. “As a parent of adopted children with Fetal Alcohol Effects and Autism, this is of particular importance to me.”

“Diversity is achieved in part when students who attend economically and racially diverse schools express fewer discriminatory attitudes because they learn to see students from various backgrounds as their peers. This is the world in which our students will thrive.”

Witt is emphatic when it comes to advocating for students, and keeping partisan politics out of decision-making.

“Policy makers need to understand how education works in Nebraska, and the best people to take the message forward are educators,” she said. “Issues affecting our schools need stakeholder voices to inform state policymakers as decisions about funding and services are legislated.”

Witt has been endorsed by Nebraskans for Educational Excellence and La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig. She and her husband, Robert, have been foster parents and have two adopted children. They are the legal guardians of a grandson, a PLCS student.

In the May 10 primary, Witt will face fellow incumbents Brian Lodes and Fred H. Tafoya, and challengers Elizabeth Butler, Patricia Conway-Boyd, Loan Eby, Brittany Holtmeyer, Whitley Red and Santha Anne Walters.

Voters can select up to three candidates, with six moving on to the Nov. 8 general election.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.