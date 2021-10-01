Young reader hits 1,000 books

Brooke Haffke has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and certificate for her accomplishment.
Brooke is 4 months old and her favorite works include animal books, princess books and song books.
Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.