PHOTOS: Gross Catholic celebrates Catholic Schools Week

020922-bl-news-grosscatholic-p1

Gross Catholic celebrated Catholic Schools Week, which ended on Feb. 4.
020922-bl-news-grosscatholic-p2

Gross Catholic High School students participated in a all school mass on Friday as part of Catholic Schools Week.
020922-bl-news-grosscatholic-p3

Gross Catholic High School students wait in line for freshly made pancakes from the Pancake Man as part of Catholic Schools week on Feb. 4.
020922-bl-news-grosscatholic-p4

020922-bl-news-grosscatholic-p5

Students and staff at Gross Catholic Highschool dressed up in barnyard gear on Feb. 3. Staff were treated to a lunch from Gross Catholic High School parents.
