PHOTOS: Ultimate Beerfest in La Vista

IMG_7443.JPG

Kross Strain Brewery of La Vista General Manager Doug Veskerna, left, and Seller Casey Kimble, right, pour samples of Kross Strain wares at Beertopia's Ultimate Beerfest on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Steppe Center in La Vista. The annual event returned, at a new location, after the 2021 festival was canceled because of COVID-19. Almost 30 breweries and a handful of homebrew clubs participated, offering a variety of craft beer types to a crowd thankful to participate after a year off. The event sold out, with 400 people buying tickets. "We would like to take a moment and thank EVERYONE who made the 'return' to Ultimate Beerfest this past Saturday an awesome day of amazing craft beer!" organizers posted on the event's Facebook page.
IMG_0410.JPG

A sample of Kross Strain Brewery's sour selection sits next to the company's logo. The La Vista brewery was among a group of almost 30  that participated in  Beertopia's Ultimate Beerfest on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Steppe Center in La Vista.
