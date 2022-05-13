Sarpy primary election turnout high, races hot

PAPILLION – The unofficial results of the 2022 Nebraska Primary Election in Sarpy County are tallied.

As the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office certifies the vote, figures provided by the county show of ’s 121,584 registered voters, 28,812 ballots were cast, or about 24%. It makes 2022 primary voting participation the second highest in a decade, only trailing 2020.

The 2020 primary had a turnout of 37% of registered voters. Conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, it included an abnormally high number of mail-in votes. Other primaries in the last decade had turnouts between 19 and 22%.

However, Sarpy County voters fell short of their civic responsibility when compared to turnout across the state and in surrounding counties. Overall participation in the 2022 Nebraska primary was 32% of registered voters. Turnout in Douglas county was 28%, Cass 34% and Saunders 38%.

With notable exceptions, this year’s primary races were a foregone conclusion, with many partisan and non-partisan races uncontested. They will likely be the only names on the general election ballot.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Sarpy County Commissioners David Klug and Jim Warren will be re-elected, as will county Assessor Dan Pitman, county Attorney Lee Polikov, county Engineer Denny Wilson and county Sheriff Jeff Davis.

Kevyn Sopinski also ran unopposed for the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District Subdistrict 10 seat.

In Bellevue, Jerry McCaw and Bob Stinson are expected to be re-elected to the city council.

The Gretna City Council should see the return of Bill Proctor, and Jeremy Westengaard will become the new representative of Ward 4.

La Vista City Councilmembers Kim Thomas, Kelly Sell and Alan Ronan are speeding towards renewed terms. A new member, Kevin Wetuski, who will represent La Vista’s Ward IV, will join them.

Papillion Mayor David Black seems to be a shoe-in for reelection, as does Springfield’s Mayor Robert Roseland and councilmembers Michael Kerzog and Kacie Murtha.

However, Tuesday night did have its share of hard won battles and bombshells.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education

Papillion’s most contested race, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education, produced a surprise with insurgent candidate Brittany Holtmeyer winning with 3,790 votes for 15.52%.

Holtmeyer, a stay-at-home mom, has been a vociferous critic of the PLCS board for the past two years. She frequently testifies in Papillion and surrounding area governmental meetings on conservative hot topics, opposing compulsory student masking and Critical Race Theory.

“I’m so excited, I have been praying about it all day,” she said. “I feel parents have put their trust in me, and are hearing what I have to say. My message is travelling.”

Holtmeyer said she is surprised by the support, an overwhelming response for a newcomer, but she “is ready to go 10 times harder” for her general election bid.

Following close behind were incumbents Fred Tafoya with 14.49% (3,539 votes), board president Brian Lodes with 13.37% (3,264 votes) and SuAnn Witt with 11.69% (3,022 votes).

“I was very pleased by the turnout, and pleased to see all the incumbents make it in,” Witt said. “I hope the best for all the candidates.”

Witt said she was not surprised by Holtmeyer’s strong showing, complimenting her hard campaigning. The incumbent noted that most beginners do not “fully understand” the intricacies involved with becoming a board member.

“Anybody who comes on the board will be welcomed,” Witt said. “They will be brought up to speed and eventually understand the work.”

With six of the eight candidates advancing, the final winners are former board member Patricia Conway-Boyd with 12.91% (1,929 votes) and Omaha City Clerk Elizabeth Butler with 12.04% (1,800 votes).

Following far behind were Whitley Red, Loan Eby and Santha Ann Walters.

There are three seats open in the Nov. 8 general election

Papillion City Council, Ward 1

In the race for the Papillion City Council’s first ward, Omaha Planning Director David Fanslau finished far ahead with 51.40% (607 votes) to advance to general election. He will face Michael Tiedeman, an area service manager, who earned second place with 21.59% (255 votes).

Candidates Robert Trummer and Joe Hunter ended up in the mid-teens.

“I am humbled and obviously happy with tonight’s vote,” Fanslau said. “I am looking forward to running hard to November. One down, one to go.”

Fanslau said citizens choose to live in Papillion because it is a great place to raise their families and have a business. He said his experience in city planning and government is a critical reason to choose him for the council and ensure the future growth of the city.

“I will work hard to get everyone’s vote,” he said. “I will engage and listen to as many people as I can.”

Tiedeman said he knows he has a lot to do in the next few months.

“If elected, I want to be accessible to all the people,” he said. “I will ensure that I will represent their voice on the city council.”

Bellevue Mayor

Mayor Rusty Hike won unofficially with 5,472 votes, good for 63.52%. Thomas Burns was second at 31.08% (2,677 votes) and Buz Stephens was third at 4.99% (430 votes).

Hike noted the "race isn't over by any means," referring to general election, which will pit the mayor against Burns, a city council member.

"The main thing is continuing to do my job," Hike said about the months ahead of the November election. "We have a lot of big things going on in Bellevue. People are going to see some big projects coming forward."

Those projects include companies coming to town, though he said he was not yet at liberty to discuss details.

Hike said he was thankful to win the primary.

"It tells me people put me here last time to do a job, and they say I'm doing a good job," he said. "I've kept my word."

Burns thanked voters for their support, and Buz Stephens for running. Looking ahead, he said he has the "opportunity to meet a lot of people at their doorsteps" in the run-up to the primary.

"I plan on doing that all summer long," he said. "I just really would like to end on this note -- this is just a beginning. I have a lot of gratitude. I do think the results were good. We had a lot of participation."

Bellevue Economic Development

The Bellevue economic development initiative passed easily, with the "yes" vote for Proposition 1 at 77.2% (6,281 votes) to 22.8% (1,855) for "no". The vote affirms continuation of the Economic Development Plan passed in 2014, which allows the city to set aside a portion of existing sales taxes to be used for Bellevue’s growth and improvement

Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education

With eight candidates running for three open seats on the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education, six have advanced to the fall ballot.

The board’s three incumbents have advanced, including Maureen McNamara with 19.66% (3,012 votes), Nina Wolford with 16.94% (2,595) and Phil Davidson with 16.65% (2,552).

McNamara described an effective board member as someone with the ability to listen and respect differing perspectives. They should understand policy, budgets and the role of the superintendent.

"I'm very pleased with the campaigns of the candidates," she said. "The primary results indicate a support of board members who have served during challenging conditions. This support indicates trust and confirmation of those who understand all facets of the Bellevue school district."

Former board member Jim Moudry moves on with 14.66% (2,247 votes). Christine Clerc with 1,659 votes for 10.83%, and Mary Moore Salem with 1,285 votes (8.39%) also advance.

Gregory Schmit and Lucas A. Manning did not garner enough votes for the November election.

Gretna Public Schools Board of Education

In the Gretna School Board race, 10 candidates competed for three seats, with six advancing to the fall ballot.

Mark R. Hauptman, a one-term incumbent, came in first with 13.02% (1,423 votes).

"I am honored that there are so many people in the community putting their trust in me to do what's right for the kids and support our teaching staff," Hauptman said. "I was beyond excited last night, and thrilled. I'm looking forward to continuing to work hard for the kids, our staff and to continue to build on what we've been working on for a long time."

Hauptman offered congratulations to the other candidates moving forward, and thanked all of the candidates who ran.

"I thank all the candidates who were willing to give their time to serve the community and the students," he said.

Fellow incumbent Ann Sackett Wright, in her second term, followed at 12.58% (1,375 votes).

Wright said she was pleased with how things went.

“I think it speaks to the confidence that the community has with this school board and the way the school is functioning in planning for the future,” she said. “It’s been a tough couple of years and I think the school board and school administration has really handled it as best they could with the information and facts we had.”

Wright said maintaining fiscal responsibility and continuing to address district growth, while working to recruit and retain staff, are her priority over the next few months.

“For me it’s staying the course and continuing to focus on what’s best for our kids and our district, as the board continues to function,” Wright said. “My focus is just doing my job and doing it the best I can for the district.”

Blake Turpen surpassed fellow newcomers and was close behind Wright, with 12.5% or 1,366 votes. Also advancing is Lori Lowry with 1,225 votes (11.21%), Greg Beach with 1,035 votes for 9.47% and Jenna L. Garcia with 1,040 votes (9.52%).

Sarpy County Treasurer

The Republican candidate for the Sarpy County Treasurer’s race is newly appointed treasurer Trace Jones with 41.59% (6,356 votes). Doug Cook earned second with 34.67% (5,298 votes) and ousted former treasurer Brian Zuger fell well behind with 23.36% (3,570 votes).

Jones said his win is a validation of the improvements made in the treasurer’s office, including decreasing wait times from 78 minutes to 2.8 minutes. He said the credit goes to a better trained, more efficient and enthusiastic staff.

“They are fantastic, and if it wasn’t for them I would not have won the primary,” Jones said. “We made many improvements, and they were the ones who executed those processes every day.”

He said he would concentrate on explaining the changes during the general election campaign, and listen to people’s suggestions and concerns.

The GOP primary winner will face Democratic candidate Kim M. Young, who ran unopposed for the nomination.

“It’s an exciting night, watching the voting process at work,” said Young, a first-time candidate.

“We are now turning the page and racing towards the finish line. I am excited to get to this part, where I get to tell people what I stand for and let people hear our views.”

Legislative District 14

Incumbent State Sen. John Arch won the primary race for Legislative District 14 with 3,269 votes (57.81%). He outpaced his November opponent, behavioral therapist Cori Villegas, who earned 1,431 votes (25.31%). Rob Plugge garnered 955 votes (16.89%).

"Truly, it’s been a real privilege to serve the citizens of our district for the past four years," Arch said on Wednesday morning. "I really appreciate the support I received last night to continue that work in the Legislature. We've got a lot more work to do."

Statewide

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom topped embattled Missouri executive Charles Herbster by 121 votes to win Sarpy County 5,876 to 5,755.

It is a moot point, however, as both candidates conceded to Columbus pork producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. The GOP gubernatorial nominee will face State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat from Bellevue, in November. A Libertarian candidate, Scott Zimmerman, also advanced.

"We are incredibly humbled and honored to serve as your nominee for the Republican nomination to be the next governor of Nebraska,” Pillen said. “For a guy who never had a dream to be a politician, no aspiration, I love public service. I love making a difference. I’m guilty, I love Nebraska.”

In her acceptance speech, Blood spoke of 20 years of inadequate policies, and decried the campaign waged by Pillen, Herbster and Lindstrom.

“It is killing our country. It is killing the spirit of our Nebraska legislature,” Blood said. “I want to be the adult in the room.”

“We are the only campaign that has come out of the gate with solutions, not just ‘us versus them’ rhetoric.

In other statewide office races, better known Republican candidates easily beat their primary opponents. They will face no opposition from Nebraska Democrats, as the party could not field any candidates for Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Auditor of Public Accounts or Attorney General

Secretary of State Bob Evnen will retain his position, despite a primary challenge from two Republican candidates who questioned his handling of the 2020 General Election.

Although they face token opposition from Libertarian and Legal Marijuana NOW candidates in November, State Treasurer John Murante should be elected to a second term, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will likely return to his previous job as state auditor, and former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers is all but certain to become the new Attorney General in January.

U.S. House of Representatives

In the race for Nebraska’s U.S. First Congressional seat, the so-far positive media campaigns of State Sens. Patty Pansing-Brooks (D) and Mike Flood (R) are going to get very ugly, very fast.

The national spotlight will most assuredly shine on the candidates for the June 28 special election to fill former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s post. It will be the first congressional contest following the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision on Roe vs. Wade.

The stakes are incredibly high for both parties this November, with the fate of abortion rights and control of congress hanging in the balance. Whoever wins the special election will be seen as the front-runner in the fall.

An Impact Research poll, conducted in March prior to the leaked opinion, found 55% of Nebraskans opposed a ban on abortion with 40% supporting. A nationwide poll conducted earlier this month by Monmouth University was more specific.

“Americans’ views of abortion access have remained stable,” the university reported. “More than six in 10 Americans support keeping the procedure legal – either always legal (33%) or with some limitations (31%). Another 26% say it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save the mother’s life and 8% say it should always be illegal.”

These national concerns will undoubtedly affect U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s bid for a fourth term as well. The popular Republican from Papillion squares off against State Sen. Tony Vargas in the second district. South Omaha’s Vargas is the first Hispanic senator elected to the legislature, and has a wide fan base among Democrats and fellow legislators.

November Match-Ups

Unlike La Vista’s uncontested city council races, each of Papillion’s incumbents has a challenger in the fall.

Ward 2 councilmember and council president Steve Engberg faces Papillion small businessperson Loreen Reynante. One-term councilmember Steve Sunde’s opponent in Ward 3 is Becky Hoch, Media Academy Director for Papillion La Vista Community Schools and a former member of the Papillion Planning Commission.

Finally, seven-term councilmember Tom Mumgaard and Autumn Sky Burns, a Community Health Coordinator for CHI Health Midlands and community advocate, are in the running for Papillion’s Ward 4 seat.

All the primary candidates for the Springfield Platteview Community Schools Board of Education move on to compete for three seats. Darren Carlson, Lee P. Smith and Steven L. Stehlik join incumbents Kyle R. Fisher and Brian Osborn on the fall ballot.

Both Kathy Welch and Bruce Yoder have advanced to compete for Bellevue City Council Ward 4.

In the Sarpy’s race for Clerk of the District Court, Republican incumbent Dori Heath faces Libertarian Matt Lorence.

Regional races include Papillion’s Matt Core running against Plattsmouth’s Jim Grotarian for the Subdivision 4 seat on OPPD’s Board of Directors, and Scott Murray of La Vista versus Bob Sidzyik of Papillion for the Subdivision 7 seat on MUD’s Board of Directors.

The Metropolitan Community College Board has two contests of note. The District 5 race features Theresa Love-Hug of Bellevue against Connor Orr of Papillion, while Kristen DuPree faces John Horsechief of Bellevue for an at-large seat.

For the Nebraska Legislature, Bellevue’s Rick Holdcroft will face Gretna’s Angie Lauritsen to determine who will represent District 36 in the state senate.

The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.