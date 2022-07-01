A servant leader: Paul Hartnett helped create modern Bellevue

Paul Hartnett is being remembered as a towering civic icon who shaped the life of modern Bellevue and generations of students and Nebraska leaders.

The former member of the Nebraska Legislature and Bellevue Board of Education passed away on Sunday, June 27, at age 94.

“Paul Hartnett was a great public servant, educator and civic leader,” Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh said. “He was also a good man. I had the pleasure to know and work with Paul over many years and to see firsthand the good he did for our community, state and nation.”

Hartnett served on the school board from 1968 until 1984, when he was elected to the Unicameral. He was re-elected four times in the 45th district and stepped down in 2004.

As a state senator, Hartnett was the driving force behind two major road projects that impacted Bellevue: the extension of the Kennedy Freeway through Bellevue and the construction of the Highway 34 bridge over the Missouri River.

State Sen. Carol Blood, the Democratic nominee for governor, said that Hartnett understood “connectivity is key to economic development, and he had a very clear understanding of that.”

“If we didn’t have the Kennedy expressway into Bellevue, our economic activity would have been negatively affected,” Blood said. “It broadened the ability to have people come in and out of our community and spend dollars. It opened up an area where businesses could align to the expressway and bring more people in to buy cars, to buy products.”

Born Sept. 29, 1927, Hartnett was raised in Hubbard, Nebraska. He graduated from Wayne State College with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, and he earned a doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A lifelong educator, Hartnett began his career as a teacher in Brunswick and Hubbard before moving to Bellevue in 1958, becoming an administrator in the Bellevue Public Schools. He also was a professor of education at Creighton University for 31 years from 1966 to 1997.

Deane Finnegan, former executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party, was a Bellevue ninth grader when she first met Hartnett. Finnegan recalls the night she and a group of friends returned to school to retrieve an item left behind in a friend’s locker.

The doors were locked, and no amount of knocking alerted anyone inside to their plight. In a moment of frustration, she kicked and shattered a glass door, setting off alarms. Like any sensible junior high students would do, Finnegan and her friends ran.

But Finnegan summoned her courage and later went to admit her guilt to Hartnett, who was the school's assistant principal. Finnegan said he listened to her, asked a few question, accepted that the kick was not in malice, and sent her back to class.

“It sounds so insignificant now, but when you were a ninth grader it was a huge deal,” Finnegan said.

When she encountered Hartnett years later as a state senator, Finnegan was chagrined that he remembered the incident.

“He was the same kind thoughtful person I had known as my assistant principal,” she said. “My parents knew him well, and always said what a quality person he was. When I got to see him from an adult viewpoint, I realized how right they were. This man only cared about his students, believed in his students, listened to his students and did the right thing for his students.”

Hartnett did the same thing for Nebraska, she said, and especially for the Bellevue area and for youth, working on all manner of education and child welfare issues.

“He was authentic and could work well with everybody. He was a servant leader, and that showed whether he was dealing with his students or with his fellow legislators,” Finnegan said.

Hartnett also spent a great deal of time recruiting people to run for office.

“He knew that good government was about having good candidates,” Blood said.

Paul Hammel -- a senior reporter for the Nebraska Examiner and former editor of the Papillion Times -- covered Hartnett’s work at the Unicameral.

“Sen. Hartnett was, in my mind, a state senator for all the right reasons -- he wanted to help his community and constituents, and help craft better state laws,” Hammel said. “He wasn’t in it for himself or to elevate him into higher office. He really cared about Bellevue, and was always great to deal with.”

Following his tenure in the Legislature, Hartnett was elected to the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties and served for 10 years. He also became a board member of the Bellevue Housing Agency.

“Paul was much more than a Board Member, however, and is the reason we are now in a position to help the hundreds of tenants we serve in Sarpy County,” the agency said in a statement. “He saw the need and the potential in the area and started the conversations to not only transform BHA, but also to start the Housing Foundation for Sarpy County.”

“Our gratitude to Paul Hartnett can never be fully put into words," the BHA continued. "We will, as an organization, always strive to follow his guidance and continue to serve our community. He will not be forgotten and will forever live in our programs, outreach, and in the changes made to better lives in our County.”

Hartnett’s philanthropic activity was extensive. He worked with the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, St. Mary’s College Mothers Living and Learning Program, St. Augustine’s in Winnebago, and weekly food deliveries to homeless shelters. Hartnett was a devoted parishioner of Bellevue’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

“My biggest thing is that I like to help people,” Hartnett said in a 2018 interview.

He established the D. Paul & Marjorie S. Hartnett Scholarship at Creighton University, which supports Native American students first, and then students from Bellevue high schools.

“I can’t talk about Paul Hartnett without talking about his wife Marge, because they were peas and carrots,” Blood said.

Hartnett met his wife while they both attended Wayne State University. They married in 1951 and had five children. Marge Hartnett passed away in 2018.

“They went to more community events than you could ever print in the newspaper, and they were actively involved in causes and events that pertained to Nebraska’s children. They were very supportive of our first responders,” Blood said.

“They were always very concerned that people were able to lift themselves up and have a better life, and so he really to me is what I strive to be, that good governance isn’t just about making policy, it’s about being involved in your community and trying to make the community better with your actions. He and Marge lived that life every day,” she added.

Hartnett is survived by children Debbie Burchard, Cindy Spagnola, Marcy Closner (Rick), Joanie Hartnett, Michael Hartnett (Heidi), nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock St., on Wednesday, July 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a vigil service following. The funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St. in Bellevue.

