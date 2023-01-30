American Legion Auxiliary national president tours Sarpy County, Offutt

American Legion Auxiliary National President Vickie Koutz stopped in Sarpy County as part of a weeklong swing through Nebraska.

In the midst of a nationwide tour to promote the work of Legion Auxiliary units, her Thursday tour in Sarpy County included stops at Offutt Air Force Base, Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue, Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion and Gretna’s American Legion Post 216,

While at Offutt, Koutz toured the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, a military project to find and identify missing service members.

During a speech to the Gretna unit and in an interview with The Times, Koutz said she hopes more Americans will help in identifying the discovered remains of the country’s fallen.

Koutz said she encourages families with missing relatives to give a DNA sample to the DPAA. There are more than 81,000 American soldiers unaccounted for, going back to before World War II.

“It could be even great-grandchildren with the passion to try to find out what happened to their grandparent,” Koutz said. “That’s what it takes.”

As national president, she has made it her priority project to raise funds for the companions of veterans who attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival. The annual event displays the artistic works of rehabilitating veterans. The funds help ease the financial burden for those who travel and take care of veteran artists.

Koutz said there are around 550 Auxiliary members in the United States, whose mission to support veterans included emergency supplies in natural disasters, supporting the governmental lobbying efforts of the Legion and suicide prevention efforts.

“We are here to advocate for our veterans, so no matter what it takes, we need more members to do that,” she said. “But the one’s we got do a really good job.”