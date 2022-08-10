Arrows to Aerospace returns next weekend to downtown Bellevue

A Bellevue summer tradition, the 51st annual Arrows to Aerospace parade and celebration returns on Saturday, Aug. 20.

All the favorites are back, said event chair Karen Mier, president of the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis. This is the 34th year the Kiwanis have sponsored the three-day civic celebration.

In addition to the free pony rides, games, music, food, the downhill race and the parade, new this year is a program on raptors by the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center.

“We hope that there is something for everyone,” Mier said.

This year’s Arrows to Aerospace Grand Marshal is Ben Justman, the executive director of the Sarpy County Museum since 2010.

“He is a guardian for the history of the Sarpy County,” Mier said. “We felt it was an important time to recognize his role in the community.”

Events formally being with a history presentation by Jeff Barnes, “Contact and Conflict: the monumental story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars”, at the Bellevue Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m., there will be a senior luncheon at the Bellevue Senior Center featuring bingo and music by Johnny Ray Gomez.

For more information, including entry forms for the parade and the run, go to bokiwanis.org.

Meanwhile, for those who tastes run more counterculture, the 2022 Hippie Fest Tour will be held that same weekend in Falconwood Park from noon to 7 p.m.

Billed as “a family-friendly music and arts festival featuring vibrant entertainment for all ages.” The event feature vendors, food and a car show. Tickets and information is available at hippiefest.org.

Arrows to Aerospace 2022 Saturday, August 20

All events in or near Washington Park, Franklin Street and East 20th Avenue, unless noted.

8 to 9:15 a.m. — Downhill Mile Run, which starts in front of St. Mary’s Elementary School on the corner of West Mission Avenue and Clay Streets.

8 to 11:30 a.m. — Pancake breakfast with the Pancake Man.

8 to 4 p.m. — Crafts and Vendors.

10 a.m. — Olde Towne Grand Parade, starting at West Mission Avenue and Bert Murphy Boulevard, travelling east to Franklin Street, then heading north on Franklin and ending at Washington Park.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids’ Bounce Houses by Jumpers 4 You

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibit at Sarpy County Museum, 2402 Clay St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cornhole games

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Fun with R2D2, courtesy of Moose’s Workshop

11 a.m.to 4 p.m. — Kids’ Games, including inflatable walking balls, face painting and yard games

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Food vendors

Noon-1 p.m. — Fontenelle Forest Raptors

Noon to 2 p.m. — Tours of the Bellevue Log Cabin

Noon-3 p.m. — Visit with the Animals from Gifford Farm (tentative)

12:15 to 12:30 p.m. — Flag Retirement Ceremony by VFW Post 10785 (tentative)

1 to 3 p.m. — Music in the Park with Dick Keiser

1 to 3 p.m. — Free Pony Rides

3 p.m. — Bicycle Drawing for boys and girl’ bikes, donated by BetterLife Insurance Lodge No. 45