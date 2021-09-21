Big Elk Lake and Portal Recreation Area open: Reservoirs honor past, plan for future

Mitchell said he is very pleased with the recognition of his ancestor.

“Until today, there was no tribute to Chief Big Elk in Omaha,” Mitchell said. “Big Elk was admired for leading one of the most peaceful tribes through many challenges. Through his speeches, trading and peace treaties, Big Elk had a gift for peacefully bringing settlers and the Omaha tribe together. This says a lot about the kind of leader he was and I’m grateful he will be remembered in an area of beauty and nature.”

Glenna Mitchell Slater, also a descendant of Big Elk and one of the few Omaha Tribe certified fluent language speakers and teachers, said she is touched to see the lake entrance monument bear Chief Big Elk’s name interpreted in the Omaha language: Oⁿpoⁿ Toⁿga.

“I want to thank the Papio NRD board for accepting my request to place our Chief Big Elk’s Omaha Tribal Indian name to be translated under his name on the entrance sign,” said Mitchell Slater.

While the primary purpose of the new reservoirs is to help protect the lives and property of citizens from floods, each also features recreational amenities including walking/cycling trails, kayak/canoe launches, picnic shelters, park land and fishery enhancements.