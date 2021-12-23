Council recap: Chick-Fil-A owner honored

During its bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Bellevue City Council presented a Life Saving award to Tom Deall, owner of the Bellevue Chick-Fil-A, for his heroic action in saving a store patron from choking on a bottle cap.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Bellevue Police and Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a call at the Chick-Fil-A where an 11-year old female had accidentally swallowed the cap, blocking her airway. Deall saw she was not breathing and started performing the Heimlich maneuver. He was partially successful and caused the bottle cap to move, allowing partial airflow around it.

Deall continued to provide aid by talking to the victim, keeping her calm until fire and rescue arrived. She was transported to the hospital for further care.

“It is nice to see a citizen step up, put themselves in the middle of bad situation, and make something good happen,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said in an interview. “No surprise coming from Tom Deall.”

In other news:

Regarding the future of city elections, the council recently approved an ordinance redefining ward boundaries due to the 2020 Census. With the city’s expanding size and population -- up from around 50,000 in 2010 to 64,000 in 2021 -- a sixth ward has been created. It replaces the council’s at large seat.

“We have to represent the people correctly,” Hike said.

The mayor said the council did not want to increase ward size, so the addition will keep each ward at about 10,000 to 11,000 residents.

