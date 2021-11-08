Government recap: Sarpy continues building boom

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners convened for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting on Nov. 2.
A presentation given to all area government entities by the county’s economic development corporation reported Sarpy County’s record year of building valuations has reached over $2.1 billion.
Josh Charvat, business development manager from Grow Sarpy, informed the board of an additional $200 million in valuations for the third quarter of 2021. It is $30 million more than the third quarter of 2020.
Some of the biggest builders include H&H Chevrolet with $15.4 million for 63,000 square feet; Fred's Heating and Air with $3.7 million for 42,000 square feet; and Fat Brain Toys with $1.8 million for 195,000 square feet.
Sarpy’s housing market is also seeing improvement, with 339 multi-family housing units approved this quarter, and 598 in single-family platted lots issued.
Charvat said the biggest challenge facing the county is its labor force. The county reached an all-time low of 1.3% unemployment.
“There are a lot of jobs out there, and not a lot of people to fill them,” Charvat said.
Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners include:
• Approved an agreement with Carlson West Povondra Architects for a Juvenile System Evaluation and Improvement Study for $81,500. The study will review and benchmark existing conditions and services, evaluate best practices, forecast future capacity and space needs, review options for funding sources and develop options for moving forward. It is the first step in the creation of a juvenile justice campus at 96th Street and Portal Road.
• Approved a bid by PowerTech for $130,365 for a sheriff’s office generator.
• Approved a bid to CCS Presentation Systems for the boardroom's audio video upgrade for $126,396.
• Approved an agreement with Kutak Rock, LLP to provide assistance and compliance services in response to federal legislation related to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and other proposed legislation targeting infrastructure, social services and economic development. Sarpy County will receive $36.3 million in ARPA funding.
• Approved the vacation of Pat Circle and parts of Lots 3 and 4 located in the Highway 31 and I-80 Business Park Number 1. The Heimes Group LLC requested the vacation.