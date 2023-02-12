The Gretna City Council gave final approval Tuesday, Feb. 7, to an agreement with Allo Communications to provide television, phone and internet service to the city.

Allo plans to begin installing fiber-optic cable this spring.

Some customers would be able to be connected by late summer. It will take less than two years to complete the network.

The council has also finalized issuing permits to haul. The city gave permits to Papillion Sanitation, Abe’s Trash and Waste Management. A permit was denied to Gretna Sanitation, with the city citing ongoing litigation.