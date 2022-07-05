Gretna recruit begins training to join Nebraska State Patrol

A Gretna recruit is spending the next six months at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy.

The State Patrol's 66th Basic Recruit Camp began Monday, July 5, in Grand Island, according to a news release. Graduates of the camp will receive the rank of trooper.

"They're coming into camp as individuals," Capt. Greg Miller said in a provided interview. "By the time they get out of here, they're going to be a pretty tight-knit group."

Trysten Whitted joins 18 other recruits at the camp, which mixes an academic program with hands-on training. After the 22-week program, they will have an additional 800 hours of field training paired with veteran troopers.

"The next six months is going to be very stressful," Miller said. "We're going to test them mentally and physically."

The other recruits are Ethan Broker of Hayes Center; James Coon of Bird City, Kansas; Dylan Cramer of Merna; Ashley Elrod of Omaha; Clarissa Fitzgerald of Kearney; Mark Fluckey of Omaha; Anthony Franks of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Steven Johnson of Waverly; Logan Krein of Des Moines, Iowa; Johnathon Lawrence of Ord; Zachary Matthews of Neola, Iowa; Kailey Ortiz of Fleming, Colorado; Lazaro Pena of Grand Island; Zachariah Sporer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Justyn Stindt of Belleville, Kansas; Tessa Stump of Funk; and Trysten Whitted of Gretna.

“They’ve chosen a life of public service," NSP Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said in a release. "That attitude will be a tremendous asset as our Training Academy troopers equip them with the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to make a difference across our state.”

The State Patrol's next application period begins Thursday, July 7, with Camp 67 scheduled for January 2023. Find more information at nebraskatroopers.com.

NSP is marking its 85th anniversary, and Gov. Pete Ricketts recognized the agency in his weekly column and encouraged interested Nebraskans to consider a career with the law enforcement agency.

"On behalf of all Nebraskans, thank you to the NSP for the 85 years of service to keep our communities safe," Ricketts said. "Their mission has been successful because of the thousands of men and women who have answered the call to serve."

