Gretna cross country shines at district meet

Both of the boys and girls Gretna Cross Country teams ran a good race as both finished as runner-ups in their respective District meets on Oct. 14.

The Gretna girls cross country team came in as the No. 3 seed in their district and they outran their seed, finishing only behind the Fremont girls.

Isabella Bricker and Addy Walker led the way for the Dragons, running with the front pack from the beginning of the race and competing with some of the best girls in the state throughout the race.

Olivia Hannesson and Kendall Dobberstein ran excellent second halves of the race to push up to the top 10 positions that they ended in.

Regan Ehlert, Bailey Stender and Lilly Brophy also ran smart and in control during the first halves of the race and then pushed hard the second half of the race.

This was the Lady Dragons Cross Country squad's first time qualifying to state since 2018 and their second time qualifying as a Class A school.

That 2018 team had Ehlert, Brophy & Stender, who were freshmen that year, on that team.

These girls will test themselves one more time this season, on Oct. 22, against the best in the state at the State Cross Country Meet, hosted at Kearney Country Club.