Gretna cross country shines at district meet

Both of the boys and girls Gretna Cross Country teams ran a good race as both finished as runner-ups in their respective District meets on Oct. 14.
The Gretna girls cross country team came in as the No. 3 seed in their district and they outran their seed, finishing only behind the Fremont girls.
Isabella Bricker and Addy Walker led the way for the Dragons, running with the front pack from the beginning of the race and competing with some of the best girls in the state throughout the race.
Olivia Hannesson and Kendall Dobberstein ran excellent second halves of the race to push up to the top 10 positions that they ended in.
Regan Ehlert, Bailey Stender and Lilly Brophy also ran smart and in control during the first halves of the race and then pushed hard the second half of the race.
This was the Lady Dragons Cross Country squad's first time qualifying to state since 2018 and their second time qualifying as a Class A school.
That 2018 team had Ehlert, Brophy & Stender, who were freshmen that year, on that team.
These girls will test themselves one more time this season, on Oct. 22, against the best in the state at the State Cross Country Meet, hosted at Kearney Country Club.
The girls will run at 3 p.m.
The Gretna boys also finished in the runner up team position to district champion Papillion La Vista South.
Evan Liewer finished second overall to Juan Garica of Grand Island.
Garcia and Liewer traded off leading and not leading for much of the race before Juan pulled away at the end to edge out Evan.
Kale Edmonds ran a gusty race with a strong last 1,000 meters to move up several places and earn the fifth place position.
Connor Reeson ran a great last 1000 meters as well to secure a top 15 finish. Abdul Malik Rahmanzai and Ethan Menning rounded out the scoring for the Gretna boys with solid races to secure the second place team position.
This marks the fourth year in a row that the Gretna Boys have qualified for State as a Class A team and the 7th straight year overall that the Gretna Boys Cross Country team has qualified for the state meet.
The boys will add back to the team at the State Meet their fastest 5k runner this season, Colby Erdkamp who didn't race at Districts due to a minor injury.
The Boys will compete at 4 p.m. at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 22.
Other class A area team results from the district meet:
The Papio South boys team had four top ten finishes courtesy of Quin Karas, Isaac Haselhorst, John Fielder and Connor Hadaway.
Due to the all around team effort from the male Titans they won the A3 district meet with an average race time of 17 minutes and 19 seconds.
The lady Titans would also have four top ten finishes courtesy of Deavion Deleon, Kaitlyn Swartz, Olivia Rosenthal and Marissa Garcia.
The lady Titans earned runner-up honors at the district meet with an average time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds.
The Papillion La Vista boys cross country team finished fifth at the A3 district meet with an average time of 18 minutes and 19 seconds. Papio will be sending 12th place finisher Sam Thompson (17:30.75) to the state meet.
The Papillion La Vista girls cross country team finished sixth at the A3 district meet with an average time of 23 minutes and 36 seconds.
The Bellevue West girls cross country team placed fifth at the A4 district meet and will send third place finisher Kara Muller (19:57.87) and ninth place finisher Natalie McNamara to state on Oct. 22
The Bellevue West boys cross country team placed seventh at the A3 district meet with an average time of 19 minutes and 18 seconds.
The Bellevue East girls cross country team placed seventh at the A3 district meet with an average time of 25 minutes and 12 seconds.
The Bellevue East boys cross country team finished seventh at the A2 district meet with an average time of 19 minutes and 25 seconds.
The Omaha Bryan girls cross country team placed seventh at A3 the district meet with an average time of 28 minutes and three seconds.
The Omaha Bryan boys cross country team placed seventh at the A1 district meet with an average time of 19 minutes and 13 seconds
The Gretna boys cross country team were runner ups at the A3 district meet with an average time of 17 minutes and 19 seconds with a spread of 1 minute and 30 seconds.
The Gretna girls cross country team finished second at the A1 district meet with an average time of 20 minutes and 40 seconds.
Class B results for area teams:
The Platteview boys cross country team placed fifth at the B1 district meet. Platteview will send Sophomore and seventh place finisher AJ Raszler (17:20.97) to the state meet.
The Platteview girls cross country team placed third at the B1 district meet and had three top ten finishes courtesy of runner up Olivia Lawrence (20:19.23), sixth place Lydia Stewart and 14th placed Izzy Clarke (21:45.67).
Class C results for area teams:
The Gross Catholic boys cross country team placed seventh at the C1 district meet.
The Gross Catholic girls cross country team placed seventh at the C1 district meet.
Class D results for area teams:
The Cornerstone boys cross country team were runner-ups at the D1 district meet. Cornerstone had two of the of the top three runners with first place Justin Sherman (17:42.8) and third place Ashton Hughes ( 17:55).
The Cornerstone girls cross country team placed fourth at the D1 district meet. Cornerstone will send fifth place Brekyn Kok (21:09.7) to the girls state meet.