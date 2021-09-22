Grow Sarpy partners with local businesses to promote skilled trades with students

The bags contain some of the basic tools often used by trade professionals, also useful to students taking “shop” classes.

“As they start kind of being exposed to those classes, we thought it would be nice if they would be able to have nice items that are their own,” Charvat said.

The hope is that students will hang onto the tools throughout high school, using them in class or potentially completing small projects over the summer.

“The broad goal is, how do we expose career opportunity in the trades to students?” Charvat said. “How do we expose those opportunities to their parents? Apprenticeships, a construction management degree at a four-year college, community college… all these opportunities and helping to show students these opportunities are out there. Based off of our population growth, we’ll be building for as long as they’ll be around.”

Alongside the Introduction to Construction Kits, a list of company representatives willing to visit with students in the classroom about career opportunities in their respective fields were provided to the schools.

“It’s difficult to add that onto your already busy schedule,” Charvat said. “We’re hoping we could find the two contacts and provide those and get some of those conversations going.