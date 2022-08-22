HETRA mourning program manager who died Monday

Gretna is mourning the loss of a community leader.

Katherine Smith, Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy’s program manager, died Monday, according to a HETRA Facebook post.

When Smith passed, she was working as the program manager. Previously she served in various roles throughout the nonprofit.

As a “fierce” HETRA advocate, the post states Smith worked to recruit volunteers, instructors and therapists. She also promoted the nonprofit’s services to people who most needed them. Those services include allowing people of all abilities to ride therapy horses.

Her dedication to the nonprofit started long before HETRA became what it is today. Prior to moving to its current facility, Smith shared her home and barn, as well as a few horses, with the HETRA.

“Katherine has been instrumental in the growth of HETRA as an organization,” the organization said in its post. “HETRA would not be where it is today without Katherine’s wisdom, support and guidance over the years.”

A team player, Smith trained new instructors, therapists and volunteers. She helped many program participants achieve targets.

“She was a compassionate listener, an amazing problem solver and always saw the positive path,” the post states.

Before joining HETRA, Smith earned her Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy from the University of Kansas. Smith worked in hospitals, nursing homes and private therapy clinics, according to her biography on HERTA's website. She continued working as a occupational therapist during her time with HETRA.

“One of the joys of being on this planet for this long is having grandchildren,” Smith said in her biography. “My daughter is an Army wife, married to a Major and they have 2 daughters. In order to spend time with them I have to travel to wherever they’re stationed.”

A gathering will take place Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who knew and loved Smith are invited to come together at the barn.

All sessions are canceled this week to allow the family to mourn this loss. They will resume Aug. 29.