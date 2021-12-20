 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Law enforcement partner for Blue Santa holiday gift drive-thru

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office hosted its Blue Santa drive-thru event on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Papillion Police, La Vista Police and the Nebraska State Patrol partnered with the sheriff’s office for the event.

Presents, blankets, stocking caps and food were provided for 50 families and more than 80 children. Community partners like the Gretna Walmart, US Foods and Baker's provided food for each family to have a Christmas dinner and Meta (formerly Facebook) provided grant funds to help buy the presents. Additional gift funding was provided by Walmart and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodges for Papillion Police and La Vista Police. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert