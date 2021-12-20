Law enforcement partner for Blue Santa holiday gift drive-thru

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office hosted its Blue Santa drive-thru event on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Papillion Police, La Vista Police and the Nebraska State Patrol partnered with the sheriff’s office for the event.
Presents, blankets, stocking caps and food were provided for 50 families and more than 80 children. Community partners like the Gretna Walmart, US Foods and Baker's provided food for each family to have a Christmas dinner and Meta (formerly Facebook) provided grant funds to help buy the presents. Additional gift funding was provided by Walmart and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodges for Papillion Police and La Vista Police.