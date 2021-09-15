MacDonald appointed as Sarpy County Veterans Service Officer

On Tuesday, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners confirmed the appointment of Matthew MacDonald as Sarpy County Veterans Service Officer.

MacDonald will lead the county’s Veterans Service Office, which assists veterans and their families when applying for benefits, advocates for their issues and represents veterans on various community and veterans groups.

“On behalf of the Sarpy County Board and Veterans across the county, I want to welcome Matthew to our management team. His leadership experience and work supporting service members and their families make him an ideal candidate to fill this critical position,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly.

MacDonald served for 24 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as assistant superintendent of the 314th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. He deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan during his career.

While serving at Nellis Air Force Base, he was the maintenance superintendent for the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, commonly known as the Thunderbirds.

MacDonald received his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Ashford University and his master’s degree in family and community services from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.