New disability ventures in Papillion aim to shatter stigmas

A metro business providing services and career opportunities for people with physical, mental and emotional disabilities has expanded into Papillion with two new ventures.

360 Community Services, a two-year-old comprehensive support agency with offices in La Vista and South Omaha, opened a new facility at 145 W. Second St. in December.

The downtown location currently offers mental health therapy and counseling, and it administrates young adult transition program services, including those contracted with the Papillion La Vista Community Schools. More services will be added in the coming months.

The group also opened 360 Common Grounds, a coffee bar located at the Papillion Landing, in early January. In partnership with the City of Papillion, the shop was created as a work experience program.

“The concept with 360 Common Grounds was simply that — finding common ground with those in the community,” said Bill Ehegartner, CEO of 360 Community Services. “It’s just a play on words, and using coffee as a way to connect people.”

Open in the mornings, the small shop offers a variety of beverages. However, as Ehegartner points out, the project is not about his clients leaning to make coffee.

“We’re not training. We’re not Starbucks, you know. We’re trying to focus on the skills that it would take that are transferable into employment,” he said. “I feel that the one of the biggest things they’re getting is self-esteem building, communication skills. Building that confidence to interact.”

Ehegartner said the job introduces appropriate workplace behavior, and makes his clients and students comfortable with public interactions. This kind of program is one of the reasons 360 opened an office downtown.

“You have to be creative with the programming that you are putting together, and what better way to do it than to put folks right here in the middle of the community,” he said.

With more than 80 nearby businesses, Ehegartner said he chose the area for the potential opportunities to disabled workers.

“If I can get five or six of those businesses to buy into what we’re doing and create essentially an apprenticeship program with various businesses, whether it be a restaurant, whether it be the floral industry, whether it be the day care, you have a lot of options right there to be able to offer different types of experiences,” he said.

Ehegartner, who has worked in the disability services field for more than 20 years, has ties to downtown Papillion.

A Papillion resident, he and his wife Cara were the original owners of Twisted Vine. He said he took the lessons learned from that start-up, including incorporating disabled workers, to inform 360s programming.

“People with disabilities are just that. They are people,” he said.

The business is currently contracted with 10 school districts to provide transitional programming, and serves more than 300 clients from schoolchildren to the elderly.

Of his clients, he said about 20% are simply unable to hold any kind of job. The services he offers include overseeing education opportunities, recreation, transportation and various health care needs.

However, even after years of outreach, there remains a stigma for those with mental or physical disabilities in the workplace. Ehegartner said they deserve regular hours, reliable transportation and a livable wage.

“We don’t want to be seen as this is ‘warm and fuzzy.’ No, these individuals are part of the community. I want it to get to the point where we can break down that barrier, where it’s not ‘Oh, look how nice it is.’ No. This is a business, and look what we can do here, and if we can do this here, how can we replicate this,” Ehegartner said.

For more information, check out 360communityservices.com or facebook.com/360CommunityServices.