The Gretna Arbor Society welcomed local Gretna residents and are Extension Master Gardeners to the 16th annual Gretna Tree Talk on a bright, sunny morning on March 4.

The event was held this year at Harvest Hills Elementary School. A total of 115 attendees, adults and students filled the school’s commons area.

This year’s event was different because it was the first time students from one of Gretna’s elementary school helped with the talk.

Harvest Hills Community Service Club students Daegan Butler, Mila Schoonveld, Addison Poppema, Claire Kinnan, Evelyn Bring, Nash Perlebach, Maddie Fitch, Maddox Fleming, Ava Fleming and Lainey Eyman came out with teacher Alexandra Ellis to lend a hand.

This year’s talk featured three top Nebraska’s horticulture speakers: Justine Evertson, of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, Heather Byers of Great Plains Nursery and Todd Faller of Faller’s Landscaping and Nursery. Each presented different talks related to trees in eastern Nebraska.

To top off the talk, 17 different people and Gretna businesses donated a total of 42 gift items for door prizes given out at the end of the talk.

The Gretna Arbor Society’s annual Tree Talk is one of the tree board's major events on the road to receiving the 2023 Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Growth Award.

The second major event is the Tree Planting Workshop and Tree Giveaway scheduled to take place on Sept. 9 at Gretna Middle School. This event is for all of Gretna residences.