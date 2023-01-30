55th Intelligence Support Squadron finishes $2.5 million HQ renovation

The 55th Intelligence Support Squadron officially opened its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 6 at Offutt Air Force Base.

“What a wonderful day and an amazing way to start the new year as we move our unit into Building 500,” said Lt. Col. Brian Sturdevant, 55th ISS deputy commander.

The 55th ISS headquarters facility was damaged in the March 2019 flood that resulted in 720 million gallons of water covering the southeastern portion of the installation. The renovation took 2.5 years to accomplish at a cost of $2.5 million.

The headquarters is 28,000 square feet with room for roughly 330 workstations, including around 19,000 square feet of classified space. It has three watch floors, 11 offices, three conference rooms, an auditorium, classroom and a recreational room.

All furniture in the space was left behind by U.S. Strategic Command or repurposed from other spaces in the building. 55th ISS volunteers did all the leg work to repurpose hundreds of thousands of dollars in furniture for five of the offices, the classroom, one watch floor and the recreational room.

“Your work ensures our intelligence community, military leaders and decision makers have constant access to up-to-date information and you make sure that information is accurate,” U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said.

Established in 2010, the 55th ISS serves as the 55th Wing’s focal point for intelligence management, oversight, analysis and production. The unit has more than 250 military, civilian and contract personnel spanning 13 Air Force specialties.