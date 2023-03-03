In a couple of nondescript gray buildings south of Plattsmouth near Beaver Lake, with nothing more than a yellow Union Pacific Plymouth Industrial Locomotive to advertise their contents, is the huge Wimmer Railroad Collection, welcome to every railroad buff who ever dreamed of ridin' the rails.

For this, while certainly not a secret, is a wonderful world of railroad nostalgia; a 10,000-piece of Americana collected and saved in rural Sarpy County by Bill and Judy Wimmer.

Bill Wimmer, the 2007 Railroader of the Year and a 50-year veteran of Union Pacific and the Chicago & Northwestern Railway, began collecting signage, lanterns, dining car china, uniforms, model trains and hand carts from every depot or station about to meet its fate with wrecking ball. More than 10,000 pieces of railway paraphernalia ended up in the Wimmers' building, including paraphernalia from Japan, a handcart powered by legs from Ireland and a handmade wooden model of locomotive from Austria.

Looking over the vast collection, Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum, said that it is considered to be one of the finest in the country.

“And we're just thankful the Wimmers thought of us when they decided to donate it,” Justman said.

Justman visited the Wimmers’ collection Saturday afternoon, along with members of the museum’s board and other interested parties, to take a look at the collection that will soon be a main attraction at the Sarpy County Museum’s new location in Papillion, at the crossroads of 90th Street and Highway 370.

“We’re hoping this will be a catalyst to grow the museum we are hoping to build in Papillion,” Justman said. “That will be a centralized location for Sarpy County of about 2,800 square feet, in which we will integrate the Wimmers’ collection.”

Justman and the museum made the announcement of the museum’s expansion last October.

Justman said that the Wimmers’ lifetime efforts to build the collection was remarkable, and their donation as a gift for all the people of Sarpy County was equally so.

“It’s this kind of thing that is so important for the STEM education of the county’s students,” Justman said. “Not only STEM (the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math) but STEAM (the acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math), too.

“The railroads were built with STEM skills and if one looks at these trains, posters and all the accouterments, the china and uniforms, you see the art. It’s going to be wonderful for students to see all of this.”

The museum will host another tour opportunity on March 11. Interested parties should email museum@sarpymuseum.org with their names and party number to reserve a spot.