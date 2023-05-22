On any given spring morning, you can find a sliver of peace nestled among the neighborhoods on South 216th Street in Gretna.

Enjoy the morning breeze paired with the sound of birds chirping and water flowing in a small fountain as you walk down aisles of greenhouse filled with beautiful high end geraniums, among other beautiful flowers. After all, it may be the last time.

After 26 years, Sun Valley Gardens is set to close this spring, although no specific date has been set. Owner Terry Dolnicek, with reluctance, has decided to retire. He’ll work until he runs out of plants; last year, that was Memorial Day.

Dolnicek, originally from Lawrence, Nebraska, has lived in the metro area since he graduated from college. He taught for 19 years at St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, when he left with the intention of getting into physical therapy.

“I went 180 degrees from that and built this greenhouse,” he said.

After a layoff from a physical therapy company, he worked for an acquaintance in a Council Bluffs greenhouse making deliveries. Later, when working at a greenhouse in Omaha, he got the notion that he may one day want to buy the business.

“I was going to grow a high-end poinsettia and a high-end geranium,” Dolnicek said. “I didn’t want to mess with all the little four packs.”

Automation made it hard to compete on some of those things, he said, but he was confident he could hone his specialty in those two plants.

“I wanted to do a niche that somebody else was not doing,” he said.

The attention to detail is what sets Sun Valley’s plants apart.

“I try to use good quality stuff and produce something I would like to buy, that would last the whole season,” Dolnicek said. “I hate this throw-away society. I wanted to grow something that lasted. We’re kind of labor intensive, in that we do spend a lot of time on plant maintenance."

Time is essential in horticulture.

“It’s not timing the market, but time in the market," Dolnicek said. "I’ve spent a long time in here and learned what people want the most."

It took a few years to find the right property, but Dolnicek found the land for Sun Valley Gardens in 1997. He purchased the property on Valentine’s Day, started construction in May and grew his first poinsettia crop that fall.

It didn’t start with a love for gardening. A former science teacher, Dolnicek had a background in biology and general science, with a minor in botany and geology.

“I’m a jack of all trades and a master of none,” he said.

But over the years, Dolnicek — who grew up on a dairy farm — found a love of the process.

“It’s the whole process of ordering, buying, growing and selling that I do enjoy,” he said. “I could be here until 3 in the afternoon or 3 in the morning; I can do it on my time.”

The business became a creative outlet for Dolnicek, who put much of his own efforts into literally building from the ground up.

“We did the dirt work and built everything from scratch here,” he said.

A "very ominous beginning," it rained the first day they planned to start building. After two weeks later, the crew returned and spent 13 days building. Dolnicek finished the rest himself.

The new greenhouses then survived the massive snowstorm of October 1997, though Dolnicek estimates he threw away much of his first poinsettia crop.

“Nobody knew what was here,” he said.

For the first two years, it was just Dolnicek and his wife, Carol Englund, working the greenhouse. She worked full-time as a nurse, dedicating her weekends to working alongside Dolnicek. She called it her therapy.

After four years, Dolnicek took a decades-long hiatus from poinsettias.

“My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I couldn’t do justice to her and poinsettias,” he said. Englund died in 2003.

Eventually, staffing grew to a couple of people and then a handful.

“Gradually, people moved on and I found new people along the way,” Dolnicek said.

Dolnicek is grateful to his staff, as well as the customers who have made sometimes long treks to purchase plants from Sun Valley Gardens.

“My help is outstanding,” Dolnicek said. “They take pride and ownership in the business. They don’t see credit, but when people pat me on the back, they know they had something to do with it."

He also appreciates the customers over the years.

“Thank you to all the people of Omaha and Gretna," Dolnicek said. "We’ve got people from Columbus and North Platte that come in – thanks to all those people.”

At 73, Dolnicek is ready to retire — even if he’s a bit reluctant.

“I want to go out on top, on my terms,” he said. “I just figured it was time.”

While he’s ready to experience what’s next in life, he is hopeful someone will see the opportunity he’s leaving behind.

“I wish there would be somebody here that would be able to carry on this operation,” Dolnicek said. “The last day, when I close the door here and there’s not a greenhouse in Gretna, there’s a void that will need to be filled. I only hope that somebody will buy it and continue it on.”