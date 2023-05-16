Construction of Allo’s fiber optic network in Gretna began in early April.

After working closely with the city to complete the necessary agreements, Allo has partnered with local contractors to build out its network. A construction kickoff event — in partnership with city staff and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce — was held on Wednesday, May 3, outside Gretna City Hall.

As teams begin building infrastructure around Gretna, residents and businesses will receive advance notice of necessary work in yards and easements online and through the mail. Allo teams may also knock on doors to explain the process and answer any questions.

“Every time Allo goes into a new community, we always say how excited we are,” Dave Miller, general manager of eastern Nebraska for Allo, said at the company’s groundbreaking in Papillion on April 26. “We truly are, because every community is unique, and one of our goals is to become part of the community and to develop that long-term relationship.”

Gretna residents can find information on their community’s fiber buildout at allocommunications.com/locations/gretna.