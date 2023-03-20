A new telecommunications network is being installed in Papillion and La Vista.

Allo announced it directed local contractors to begin work Monday, March 13, on installing its 100% fiber optic network, starting near 99th Street and Portal Road.

Allo said in a news release that teams will be installing its fiber optics throughout Papillion. Residents and businesses will receive advance notice of work taking place in yards and utility easements through the mail. Workers may also knock on doors to explain the process and answer questions.

"We construct networks quickly and look to minimize the disruption to the community," said Dave Miller, Allo regional general manager of Nebraska. "We are excited to begin our fiber network build in Papillion. This will allow us to offer internet speeds and network reliability that only fiber can provide for the city's high-growth future and provide all the benefits of a gigabit community to Papillion."

Nichole Spady, a spokesperson for Allo, said that the company strives to minimize disruption during the construction process but acknowledges it can be intrusive.

"Markers, flags and digging may be required in the easement of yards," Spady said.

More information can be found at allofiber.com/construction.