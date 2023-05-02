Allo Fiber wants its future customers to know that it views them as their customer during its build-out of a communications network in Sarpy County.

Officials from Allo, the City of Papillion and the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce gathered Wednesday, April 26, in front of Papillion City Hall for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Allo started construction of its fiber optic network on March 13, and it’s also bringing services to La Vista and Gretna. An official said it may also connect Bellevue, Springfield and unincorporated neighborhoods near the county’s municipalities.

Papillion Mayor David Black said the city has talked about competition in the high-speed internet market for years.

“There is just so much need for the products you have,” Black said. “This is a great day for Papillion.”

Dave Miller, general manager of eastern Nebraska for Allo, said the company wants to be a good partner in the community.

“Every time Allo goes into a new community, we always say how excited we are,” he said. “We truly are, because every community is unique, and one of our goals is to become part of the community and to develop that long-term relationship.”

Allo got its start 20 years ago in Imperial, Nebraska, and it offers fiber optics-based telecommunication services — internet, phone, television and business services.The company plans to work with nonprofit organizations, and it’s currently building out connections among the Papillion La Vista Community Schools buildings. Miller said low-income households receiving free school lunch or other federal assistance programs will be able to receive free internet service through Allo for no cost.

“We look to make a positive difference by giving back, by giving people the resources that they need to continue to be successful,” Miller said. Ed Jarrett, senior manager of construction at Allo, said the company expects complaints will be made about construction related to deploying the network. He said the company will get back to concerned residents within 24 hours.

“We are very diligent about restoration and cleaning up after ourselves,” Jarrett said. “We want you guys to be our customers, but right now we are your customers as we’re building this network, so we want to treat you right as we’re coming into your yards, into your community, and disrupting that as we’re building that network.”

The first homes in Papillion will have the fiber turned on around August or September, he said, as Allo is prioritizing connecting PLCS schools first. Groups of 800 to 1,000 homes will come online in stages from there, with about 27 groupings planned across Papillion and La Vista.

Miller told the Times in an interview that the company is still uncertain whether it will deploy a network in Bellevue, despite signing an agreement with the city already. Fastwyre is currently also deploying a fiber network in Bellevue.

“We would love to be able to serve Bellevue,” Miller said. “It just makes sense for us, but there are some details that we still have to work out, and we haven’t been able to work those out yet.”

Allo typically bring its network to all residents within city limits, Miller said. The company is also talking with Springfield and various sanitary and improvement districts to expand its network to those residents as well.

“We’d like to take a regional approach,” Miller said. “Communities like Springfield, Louisville, are obviously in that region, and we have had conversations with them, so it would be great to serve them as well.”

Papillion, La Vista and Gretna residents can find information on their community’s buildout at allocommunications.com/locations/papillion, allocommunications.com/locations/lavista or allocommunications.com/locations/gretna respectively.