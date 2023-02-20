In opening Peaceful Mind Therapeutics last summer, owners Dianne and Scott Harris are combining commerce and compassion with an alternative healing store in Bellevue.

"The world is a little bit crazy right now, and people are looking for different ways to deal with that," Scott Harris said.

Located at 2308 Cornhusker Road, Peaceful Mind is a large, calming space with carefully arranged displays of crystals, spheres, singing bowls and all manner of energy-modifying items from a variety of different cultures and beliefs.

"We knew what we wanted to have in here, and (Dianne) is good at picking out the things that people want,” Scott said. “Crystals, incense, things you can't find at other stores locally."

Dianne Harris left her corporate job to begin a healing and teaching journey, she said. Since 2018, Dianne practices both Swedish massage and Reiki, a Japanese-style hands-on energy therapy.

Bringing energy in from the head to the toes, she said, will help ground a person, flush out the negative and let flow the intentional healing a client desires.

"I wouldn't say that we are doing the healing, because it is really up to the client to continue what we are giving,” Dianne said. "We are just opening the gateway from them to heal.”

The owners said they had some items for sale at a smaller massage studio they operated in town. However, their clients pushed from them to open a larger operation. After a vacation in Arizona, Dianne decided the time was right.

"We were undaunted. ‘We are going to do this. It's right. We know people will come,’" Scott said.

According to the Harris, come they have. People from the metro area and Iowa have become regulars, meeting the needs of an underserved clientele, they said.

Diane Howard, an Air Force veteran and former newspaper editor, was picking up some tapestries last Thursday. She said she often comes in to choose from the assortment of incense.

"When I come home, I want peace. The incense helps me relax. It's a different set of smells than the routine smells, so it's enough to put me out of my busy mindset and into my 'It's time to relax’ mindset," Howard said.

In addition to the healing items and hands-on therapy, the store has an art gallery for local artists. A carefully curated exhibition that changes quarterly, Scott said he is pleased by the response and inspiration it is providing for new artists.

"Invariably, they will look at things and then be 'Wow, is my work good enough to be in here?’ And then, of course, it always is," he said.

While skepticism remains for the items and practices associated with metaphysical healing, millions of Americans trust these alternative approaches. They also buy a lot of products, more than $1 billion in annual crystal sales alone.

"All the crystals have their own properties. People come for specific issues -- anxiety, grounding, aches and pain, house cleansing,” Dianne said.

"The majority of what we see is anxiety. It's a huge thing that can make somebody come in very frantic, overthinking, living in your head, which is a lot of people. We can help them to calm that energy down," she said.

It all really comes down to creating a positive atmosphere and the right frame of mind. Often, she said, people need something to help them focus.

"If you don't need it, perfect, that's great,” Dianne said. “But there are people that cannot go without a tangible something. Just like a pill. Pills are supposed to make you feel better or do something. They aren't healing you, they are just a support system. Literally what the properties of these crystal are, they are a support system for your body, for your energy."