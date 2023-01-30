Annual Bags and Swag to raise funds for Housing Foundation of Sarpy County

The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County is planning annual Bags and Swag fundraising event on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, now in its eighth year, will support the Housing Foundation of Sarpy County and the Bellevue Housing Agency, which work with individuals and families to provide stable, affordable housing and support services, while encouraging personal responsibility.

HFSC and BHA help people overcome barriers to employment and become independent of government assistance.

The event will feature a silent auction of Louis Vuitton designer purses, hors d’oeuvres, dessert, giveaways and live music by Omaha-based singer-songwriter Leslie Palensky.

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fundraiser.support/bags.