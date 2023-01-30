 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual Bags and Swag to raise funds for Housing Foundation of Sarpy County

  • 0

The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County is planning annual Bags and Swag fundraising event on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.

Proceeds from the fundraiser, now in its eighth year, will support the Housing Foundation of Sarpy County and the Bellevue Housing Agency, which work with individuals and families to provide stable, affordable housing and support services, while encouraging personal responsibility.

HFSC and BHA help people overcome barriers to employment and become independent of government assistance.

The event will feature a silent auction of Louis Vuitton designer purses, hors d’oeuvres, dessert, giveaways and live music by Omaha-based singer-songwriter Leslie Palensky.

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fundraiser.support/bags.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State senators introduce 812 bills

State senators introduce 812 bills

Nebraska lawmakers introduced 812 bills during the first 10 days of the legislative session, the window for legislation to be filed for consid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert