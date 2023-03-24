Sarpy County’s fire and law enforcement departments are pitted against each other this spring for the annual Battle of Badges blood drive campaign.

From April 10 to April 16, the competition supports American Red Cross blood drive in Sarpy County. The first responders vie for bragging rights to recruit the most donors.

Those wishing to schedule an appointment to donate can go to redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=sarpy911

The Battle of the Badges blood drives are scheduled for:

• Monday, April 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – La Vista Police Department, 7701 S. 96th St.

• Tuesday, April 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Bellevue Fire Training, 3100 SP Benson Drive

• Thursday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Sarpy County Sheriffs Office, 8335 Platteview Road

• Friday, April 14, noon to 5 p.m. – Papillion Police Department, 1000 E. First St.

• Friday, April 14, noon to 5 p.m. – Gretna Fire Department, 21825 Capehart Road

• Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Papillion Landing, 1046 W. Lincoln St.

• Sunday, April 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Springfield Fire Hall, 505 S. First St.t