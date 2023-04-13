People interested in housing assistance vouchers will have an opportunity to apply for a spot on a waiting list.

The Bellevue Housing Agency, which is the housing authority serving all of Sarpy County, will accept voucher waiting list applications online only on Monday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can apply at sarpyhousing.org.

The vouchers are part of Section 8, a federal program created by the Federal Housing Act of 1074 that provides rent subsidies.

More information regarding waiting list eligibility, reasonable accommodations and wait list details will be made available at sarpyhousing.org/waitlist.

Applicants needing assistance in completing an online application or don't have internet access may be assisted on a first come, first served basis at the BHA offices at 8214 Armstrong Circle in Bellevue during the waiting list opening.