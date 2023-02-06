While florists will be scrambling to accommodate local lovebirds on Valentine’s Day, area chocolatiers have been preparing since fall for those seeking sweet treats for their sweethearts.

Luckily, area residents have access to several high-end candy makers in the region, whose items transcend merely yummy. Their products can be sentimental.

“It's handcrafted. It's curated. All of our chocolate has like a personal touch, it passes through so many hands,” said Katie Hibbs, manager of Chocolat Abeille in Bellevue.

“We pour the mold and take it out, inspect it, checking them again to make sure there's no cracks or anything else going on. So, it already has a little history. I feel like you can feel our emotion that goes into it, because we really love what we do and we want people to enjoy it,” she said.

“I think it's a lot more meaningful and it's also nice," Hibbs added. "It's not just a thing that was manufactured in a factory that a lot of people can get, you know, and it's something that can take up space in your house for a really long time, and then gets passed off to a flea market or the Goodwill. It's something that you get to enjoy, and it's fleeting, but it's lovely and they're different all the time.”

Founded in Omaha’s Old Market in 2017 and later relocated to Bellevue to accommodate growth, Hibbs said Chocolate Abeille has been planning for Valentine’s Day since late summer.

Beginning in early winter, the store produces thousands of individual chocolates, hundreds of boxes, and many of their signature artisanal chocolate shoes.

Like other area candy makers, the period between Christmas and Mother’s Day provides a steady buzz of activity.

“It's starts with Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day. They're kind of Big Five in our industry," said Todd Baker, CEO of Baker’s Candies. "A billion dollars’ worth of marketing and advertising by the candy industry every cold weather holiday is celebrated with candy.”

Baker’s Candies is Greenwood is the region’s largest chocolate maker, producing a half-million pounds of premier chocolate annually. Baker said his production for Valentine’s is usually finished by November.

“It surprises people to hear that, just because you see it on the shelf and you see it everywhere, but really all that just disappears in a very short window,” Baker said.

The chocolate meltaway giant has already moved on to Easter and Mother’s Day, he said, because retailers expect the new product on the shelves as soon as a holiday ends.

Meanwhile in Bellevue, Chocolate Abeille is making prepackaged boxes of treats in various sizes for pick up. Hibbs said with on-line orders, often a love story will play out. One spouse will buy a box and include a note, and the next day the significant other will purchase their gift with their own sentiment.

“It’s like I am in on a little secret,” Hibbs said.

Hibbs didn’t fault any male customers who might show up at the last minute. Extra items will be stashed away for “day of” purchases.

“You can tell that they just totally spaced on what day it was. But they still like mull it over because we have many options,” she said.