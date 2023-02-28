A longtime veterinarian and a popular venue for live shows recently were honored for their service promoting Cass County.

Dr. Scott Lubben and the Lofte Community Theatre both received Business Progress Awards during the recent annual Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council awards dinner, held Jan. 25 in Louisville. Among other criteria, this award is given out to businesses that have been an integral part of the county’s progress, as well as investing or expanding their operations in the county.

The award also recognizes those businesses that have given back to the Cass County community in various ways.

“Anytime you can be recognized for what you do, it’s an honor,” Lubben said.

The veterarian has been caring for animals for decades.

“I started in Plattsmouth in 1990,” said Lubben, who owns Lubben Veterinary Services in Louisville, where he opened his clinic about seven years ago. “It’s all been in Cass County.”

Besides caring for household pets like dogs and cats, including emergencies and surgeries, Lubben provides what he calls a mixed animal practice service that includes yearlong care for all types of farm animals. That includes providing this service right there on the farm, Lubben said.

“Our No. 1 goal is to provide care to as many animals as we can,” he said.

The Lofte Community Theatre near Manley hosts a variety of stage shows annually, as well as offering an outlet for area actors.

Among the shows this year is “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie, set for early September.

“It’s the longest running play on London’s West End,” said Samantha Colvarro, Lofte’s marketing director. “More than 10 million people have seen it.”

This year, the theater opens an outdoor pavilion and will host a series of events in recognition of that.

A variety show will be held in June featuring the local talent of surrounding communities.

“We have a lot going on and we’re really excited about it,” Colvarro said.

The council also handed out the Service of the Year Award to the Cass County Agricultural Society. Mark Norman, an official with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and Dan Henry, a retired Cass County commissioner, were each honored with the Friend in Economic Development Award.

Astronaut Clayton Anderson, CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Space Museum near Ashland, was the featured speaker for the council’s dinner.