Cheers went up along with hoots and hollers in the hallway of an area high school on Sunday, April 16.

But the cheers weren’t in support of a student activity or athletic team. The pep rally atmosphere was celebrating the baptism of several new church members. Arrows Church marked its first anniversary with a cake, giant inflatable and a variety of fun activities for its members, particularly those who were younger in age and those who enjoy seeing their pastor have a cake smashed into his face.

The church, which meets Sundays at 10 a.m. at Papillion La Vista South High School, held its first service on Easter Sunday in 2022. The Rev. Robert Conn said God told him to launch a church.

“We launched Arrows Church because we felt God calling us to do that,” said Conn, pastor of the church. “This was not something we ever thought we would be doing.”

About 150 people attend on average, but the anniversary celebration and Easter both drew large crowds. Conn said Arrows is a portable church, so they set up every Sunday in the school space.

“We would love to have a place of our own one of these days,” he said.” Being a new church, it takes a lot of money to do that and we’re not quite there, and the area is growing so rapidly, we’re excited to see what might come open one of these days.”

That process can take a while. Journey Church in Gretna took 13 years before it opened the doors of its own space last summer, spending most of its existence meeting at Gretna Middle School and breaking ground near 204th Street and Highway 370 on its 10th anniversary.

Arrows Church is nondenominational, and Conn said it’s “very evangelical” and “fairly conservative.” Its website’s beliefs page, for example, says the church believes marriage is a “union into which one man and one woman may enter for the glory of God” and that sexual activity is reserved exclusively for married couples.

Conn said the church aims to be a community where everyone is welcome.

“Nobody’s perfect, and with Jesus, anything is possible,” he said. “We do try to welcome every single person that walks through that door.”

Find more about Arrows Church at www.arrows.church or facebook.com/arrowschurch.