Known for its eclectic items and unique spin on antique and vintage furniture, Duet Artisan Commons is helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn a variety of job skills.

Artisans Commons is a vintage retail store in Bellevue that sells refurbished furniture, home decor, vintage items, housewares and other items. The store opened in August 2020 when many businesses were faces challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 was a main challenge for us,” said Charity Rotolo, Artisan’s store manager. “It set us back quite a bit. We couldn’t do a lot of the things we had anticipated.”

But that didn’t stop the store from continuing its mission – to help those supported by Duet to learn hands on job skills while earning an income. They can learn skills such as customer service, painting, sanding, organizing, woodworking and pricing.

“We couldn’t continue our mission without this team,” Rotolo said.

The Artisans team includes Rotolo, retail coaches Marissa Meister and Duane Bugge and associates Thomas, Vivian, Paula, Katie and David – who are supported by Duet.

“Everyone who works here has their own niche,” Rotolo said.

Paula said she likes to hep with the cash registers, hold the door open for customer and help carry in donations.

“I like to make sure the store is organized, and hand out treats to the customers,” she said.

Tom said he liked to look for damage on items that are donated so he can show Dwayne what needs to be fixed.

“I also like to make sure the store is clean for when customers arrive,” he said.

Vivian said she likes to work the cash register, talk with customers and help with staging items throughout the store.

“Everyone does a little bit of everything,” Meister said. “Each day is different for everyone, whether they are working on a different project or learning a new skill.”

Bugge said the variety of items they receive allows everyone to try something new.

“We don’t see the same items over and over again,” he said. “Sometimes the items we receive aren’t able to be refurbished to their original state, so we’ll turn them into something new.”

One of the projects employees are working on is vintage school desks – but they are being turned into a plant stand.

“I was here on a Saturday, and I just kept staring at them, trying to think of ideas we could do because a lot of people aren’t looking for school desks – even if they’re vintage,” Rotolo said. “I thought it would be different if we stacked them on top of each other and created a stand.”

Projects at Artisans can take one to two weeks, or sometimes longer depending on the project.

“I love to see the people we support become more confident in their skills with each project they work on,” Meister said. “It’s also great to see them become more comfortable talking to customer – which seems to be their favorite thing to do.”

These projects are possible through the donations they receive or pieces they find that can be refurbished or repurposed. Artisans accepts a variety of donated items including furniture, vintage décor, dishes, frames and more.

“We are either busy with customers or busy with product,” Rotolo said. “It’s been great getting to know the community, and for the community to get to know us.”

Bugge said they’ve been seeing a lot of repeat customers.

“People come in and get to know the people we support on a personal level,” he said. “It always brings a smile to their face when they get to help a customer.”

Artisans holds two events throughout the year: the Parking Lot Party in the summer and the Color Me Autumn Festival in the fall.

A new edition at Artisans is “Commons Perk,” a coffee area for customers in the store based off of the show “Friends.”

The store is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Artisan Commons is located at 410 Galvin Road N. in Bellevue. Find more information by visiting its Facebook page, accessible via bit.ly/3wpGToz, or by calling 531-466-7345. To learn more about Duet, visit duetne.org.